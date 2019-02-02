Apple Siri executive is stepping down

According to a new report published by The Information, Bill Stasior, the person overseeing Apple’s Siri team since 2012, is stepping down. Stasior is not leaving the company though. He was brought over from Amazon in 2012 to oversee Apple’s Siri development, after Adam Cheyer and Dag Kittlaus, co-founders of Siri, departed, after joining Apple in 2010, when the iPhone-maker purchased Siri.

His role will be temporarily taken on by John Giannandrea, Senior vice president of machine learning and AI strategy at Apple, until a replacement is found for Stasior. His vision is to “focus more on long-term research” with Siri, rather than make incremental improvements. Giannandrea has joined in April 2018, taking on the role of leading machine learning and AI strategy, and was promoted to SVP in December 2018.