This year’s WWDC was filled with tons of surprises. Apple announced several new features for all its platforms. However, the changes coming with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterrey, and watchOS 8 may also present some problems. For example, Apple will limit integration between Sirin and third-party apps, meaning that Siri will not be as effective as before when working with third-party apps.

Upgrading your iPhone to the latest iOS version may not be such a great idea if you enjoy using Siri with most of your third-party apps. Apple has explained that Siri will not support some SiriKit intents and commands with the upcoming public release of iOS 15. There is a total of 22 SiriKt commands that Siri will no longer support, and one of the most notable ones is the one that allows users to book a ride with their digital assistant.

“Starting with the customer release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 this fall, some SiriKit intent domains will be deprecated and will no longer be supported in all new and existing OS releases. If a user makes a request that leverages one of these APIs after it’s been removed, Siri will reply that it can’t support the request.”

Siri’s new limitations would also affect the digital assistant’s ability to integrate with to-do apps, meaning that users of to-do and note apps will no longer create task lists and delete tasks with a voice command. However, Siri will still be able to create new tasks.

Payments in third-party apps will also be affected, as Siri will no longer make bill payments with third-party apps, search for bills, or transfer money between accounts. Carplay will also be affected as Siri will no longer be able to set an audio source in a car and adjust settings. But hey, at least Apple is advising developers to update their apps to remove marketing material that informs users of the ability to use Siri to conduct some tasks.

“Make plans to update any promotional activities that highlight the functionality provided by these APIs in your app. Please note that the symbols will remain in the SDK, so you don’t need to remove the API calls from your app. However, you’ll receive compile-time warnings alerting you to the deprecation going forward.”

There’s no clear reason as to why Apple is making these changes now, but it definitely seems that Cupertino may want to force users to use first-party apps and services, which may lead to future issues. Remember that Apple is currently being accused of anti-competitive conduct, and well, this may end up as one more reason to do so.

Source Apple Developer Support

Via MacRumors