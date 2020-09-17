Singapore government and Apple have partnered in a health initiative for the citizens of the country. The two-year health initiative is called LumiHealth. Basically, it will track and reward user behavior through the Apple Watch and an iPhone app. Singapore residents will be able to earn as much as S$380 ($280) in rewards and vouchers by completing goals and tasks set within the app.

The first-of-its-kind program was designed by Singapore’s Health Promotion Board in conjunction with Apple. It is part of the country’s Smart Nation initiative, which leverages technology to deliver benefits to its citizens and businesses. The scheme has been created with a team of physicians and public health experts. Apple says it is designed “with user privacy and security at its core.” All user data will be encrypted and none will be sold or shared for marketing purposes, as per the company. Users must opt-in and provide consent to share information with LumiHealth when they join and may opt-out at any time.

As for the LumiHealth initiative, its goals can be accomplished by walking or doing other exercises like yoga or swimming. The app will also offer personalized coaching and reminders for health screenings and immunizations. These wellness challenges will help users to make better food choices and improve sleep habits. The app will remind users to go for health screenings and immunizations.

“Even as all of us around the world are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, we must keep investing in our future. And there is no better investment than in our own personal health,” said Heng Swee Keat, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister. “This partnership between Singapore and Apple will enable Singaporeans to lead healthier lives, but equally important, it will contribute valuable insights to improving the health of people all over the world.”

To participate in the initiative, an Apple Watch and downloading the LumiHealth app is necessary. The LumiHealth app is available in the App Store for pre-order now, and the two-year program will be offered from late October 2020.

