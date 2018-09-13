When the time comes to hit that pre-order button, it’s usually chaos. Websites are down, stocks run out really quickly. It’s been this way for years and in general we could either think of high demand, or low stock. Or both, really. This year it might not be the case, and Apple could be happy about its global stock. The fact that a SIM-free iPhone XS or XS Max could be pre-ordered/purchased on day one testifies to this. While not part of the keynote, the website lists the SIM-free iPhone XS and XS Max options very early at this point, which wasn’t the case in the previous years. In the past, SIM-free versions were added later, and the phones were initially only available through carriers.

You know what else is listed, or not listed, on the website? A 3.5mm headphone to Lightning adaptor, as spotted by GSMArena. It was part of the accessories bundled since Apple removed the headphone jack on the iPhone 7. Checking the iPhone XS section on Apple’s website no longer lists the adaptor as an accessory bundled. It might be the fact that Apple is trying to spare the cost, but it might very well be that people are using the bundled EarPods or go for the AirPods. In any case, should you need one, it will be $9 more to add to the spicy iPhone XS and XS Max prices.