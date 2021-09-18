It seems that the latest iPad Pro models will finally be able to reach their full potential, well, almost. The latest information suggests that the new iPadOS 15 software update would allow developers to make use of more RAM in their tablets, meaning that apps would be able to use more of the available memory in the M1-powered iPads to make them perform even better and faster.

Apple announced its latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models back in April. They were expected to feature an Apple A14X chip, but surprisingly, we received something even better, as the new iPads pack the latest M1 chip under the hood. This chip features an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, making it 50 percent faster than the previous A12Z chip. However, changes don’t stop there, as this was the first time that Apple included 16GB RAM in the models with 1TB storage or more, while the ones that have less than 1TB storage would feature 8GB RAM.

Yes, this all seems great, but unfortunately, we found out that the new iPad Pro models weren’t giving us all the power they had inside. This is because Apple was limiting apps from making the most out of the iPad Pro’s hardware, as they can only use 5GB RAM, despite packing up to 16GB RAM. However, the latest iPadOS 15 update that’s already available for download for beta testers will allow developers to use up to 12GB of RAM of the RAM available in their iPads.

“An increased memory limit is only available on some device models. Call the os_proc_available_memory function to determine the amount of memory available. Higher memory use can affect system performance.”

The final version of iPadOS 15 will become available for the general public on Monday, September 20. But remember that you can already download the latest software version for your iPad Pro and iPhone by signing up to Apple’s developer program. The choice is yours.

Source Apple Developer

Via MacRumors