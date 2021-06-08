Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The new generation of Samsung foldable devices aren’t cheap by any means. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 cost $2,000 when it was launched and the Z Flip 2 cost $1,380. The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 devices could receive a significant price drop and could be up to 20% cheaper, according to some new rumors.

According to Sammobile, there is some good news to smartphone enthusiasts who want to try out the next generation of foldable devices in the future. It reports that the next generation of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 could be up to 20% cheaper. To give you a rough idea, that could mean up to $400 in price reduction.

A big price cut is on the cards for Samsung’s new foldables

The price reduction could mean that the Z Fold 3 could start at $1,600 and the Z Flip 3 at around $1,150. They would still remain unreachable by many, but it’s moving towards a much more reasonable and affordable level.

As the manufacturing process becomes more simplified and better, the foldable smartphone prices will eventually come further down to more affordable levels. Luckily, Samsung has had some great promotions in the past, offering trade-ins, free Galaxy Earbuds, free cases and even offered to new users to try it out for free.

Sadly, we have no word on when we can expect to see these new flagship devices. The new Galaxy foldable smartphones are expected to be announced in the next few months.




