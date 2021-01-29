In the wake of the massive privacy outcry over WhatsApp’s controversial policy update a few weeks ago, a user exodus to alternative instant messaging platforms has been triggered, and the two services that have reaped the benefits of the ‘awakening’ are Signal and Telegram. While the switch to Telegram was easier as it offers a ton of useful features, Signal has been a relatively barebones affair, something that the company is now trying to change in order to lure more users. The Signal app’s latest update on Android and iOS has introduced a host of new features that will make the switch from WhatsApp a tad more palatable.

The first one is the arrival of chat wallpapers. You can choose to assign custom wallpaper for each chat, or set a universal background for all your conversations. At the moment, you can choose between twelve wallpapers with a solid color and nine chat backgrounds with a gradient color scheme. Nothing too fancy here and there isn’t much diversity either, but this is still a good start.

Signal’s second new feature is support for animated stickers, something that the platform’s young audience will appreciate. The company is also rolling out the first animated signal sticker pack called Day by Day. You can choose to download more sticker packs or create custom stickers as well using Signal’s desktop client, details of which can be found here.

The third new feature making its way to Signal is a new About section. As the name suggests, it will let users write something about their current mood or availability status for others to see. Or, if you’re feeling lazy, you can pick one from the seven preset status messages ranging from ‘Taking a break’ to ‘Speak freely.’ The aforementioned features started rolling out via the beta channel earlier this month. Chat backgrounds, About section, and animated stickers are now available in the app for Android and iOS via the stable channel.

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
iPhone 6s and 2016 iPhone SE may not get the next iOS 15 update
It seems that the iPhone 6s, 6s plus and the original iPhone SE may not receive the upcoming iOS 15 software update
oneplus 7 pro
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get a taste of Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update
Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 update for the OnePlus 7 and its Pro sibling brings a design overhaul and a tonne of new features.
oneplus_9_leak_image_ithome
More OnePlus 9 images surface online
OnePlus 9 is tipped to feature a 6.55-inch display, which resembles that of the OnePlus 8T.