Signal, the privacy-centric messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption protection, now lets users transfer account data to another device on iOS. In order to ensure that the data transfer is safe, Signal says that it creates “a unique keypair for the encrypted device-to-device connection, and a MAC is embedded in the new device’s QR code so your existing device can verify the connection.”

If you are a Signal user, here’s how you can transfer data from your older iPhone or iPad to a new device:

A close-up view of the Signal registration interface showing the new 'Transfer from iOS Device' option.
  1. Install Signal on the new device and go through the registration process.
  2. Verify your mobile number and agree to the prompt asking permission to transfer account and message history.
  3. Confirm the transfer permission on your older device.
  4. Now, use the older iOS device to scan the QR code on your new device. Once it is verified, wait for the transfer to finish.

Source: Signal

You May Also Like
offline google maps
Google Maps introduces Plus Codes to make location sharing easier
Plus Codes are six-digit codes derived from the latitude and longtitude coordinates of your current location, and act as a global digital address.
Apple may offer interest-free Apple Card payment plans for some products
It seems that Apple Card users will soon be able to get several Apple products on interest-free payment plans
JioSaavn update
JioSaavn gets new UI, advanced Search, AI-based recommendations and more
JioSaavn is augmenting classical collaborative filtering approaches as well.