iOS

Sideloading apps on iPhone not safe, Apple urges Senate to reject bill

By Sanuj Bhatia February 3, 2022, 3:15 am
apple app store logo Source: Pocketnow

Apple has once again urged that sideloading apps on iPhone isn't safe to the US government. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple's Senior Director of Government Affairs Timothy Powderly has written a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee highlighting the implications of allowing users to sideload apps on their iPhone.

In the letter, Powderly states that the bill will "hurt user privacy and security" if passed. It will "hurt competition and discourage innovation" and at the same time, it will make it "much harder" to protect the privacy and security of Apple devices in the US.

Sideloading would enable bad actors to evade Apple's privacy and security protections by distributing apps without critical privacy and security checks. These provisions would allow malware, scams and data-exploitation to proliferate.

[...] bills would mandate "sideloading," or the direct installation of software from the internet in a way that circumvents the privacy and security protections Apple has designed, including human review of every app and every app update.

— Timothy Powderly

For those of you who don't know, Senate is currently debating the Open Markets Act. If the bill is passed, it will allow Apple would lose control over iOS app distribution and will allow iPhone users to download apps from other places than the App Store. Apple wants to keep the iOS app distribution under its control so the Cupertino giant is putting forward points that the bill would hurt the privacy and security of iPhone users.

It's important to note that the same company allows Mac users to download and install apps from third-party websites on macOS. However, Apple wants to control how apps are distributed on iOS.

Source: Bloomberg | Via: MacRumors

