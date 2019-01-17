Turn your iPhone into a professional camera with this case — now 37% off!

Transforming your smartphone into a professional camera is very simple. Shuttercase for iPhone is the world’s first camera case featuring a built-in portable battery, shutter button, and much more.

Whether you’re attempting to capture the perfect Instagram shot or vlogging for your channel, the Shuttercase for iPhone is everything you need to get the job done properly. The 3,000mAh battery will keep your phone charged even when the battery is draining quickly. The removable camera handle allows you to use the iPhone like a professional point-and-shoot camera!

Any serious smartphone photographer needs to check out the Shuttercase for iPhone. At 37% off, this all-in-one camera case will only cost you $49.99.

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin