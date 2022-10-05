Take advantage of the latest savings available at Amazon.com, where you will find the Shure SM7B Vocal Dynamic Microphone and more on sale

Internet and social media have opened many ways for you to express yourself, stand out, and be heard. Yes, it has much to do with attitude and how you interact with your audience, but you need the right tools to look and sound great. However, these tools aren’t necessarily cheap. But don’t worry, as we have currently found some fantastic deals on the Shure SM7B Vocal Dynamic Microphone and other great microphones you can use to get your show started.

Amazon is offering the Shure SM7B Vocal Dynamic Microphone for just $399 after receiving a 20 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This excellent XLR studio microphone is perfect for several things, including broadcasts, podcasts, and recording, and it’s ideal for music and speech. It delivers wide-range frequency and a warm and smooth sound. It’s not a fragile mic, so you won’t have to worry much if you drop it, thanks to its rugged construction.

Of course, paying $399 for a new microphone may not be the best choice for someone new in the industry, so we can also suggest you check out the PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Vocal Microphone, which is now receiving a very compelling 31 percent discount. This mic regularly sells for $130, but Amazon’s latest offer lets you take it home for just $90.

Audio-Technica is another well-known brand in the audio market, so you may also want to check out the latest savings on its AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone, especially after receiving a $20 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $129. This microphone is perfect for studio recording, podcasting, and streaming, and the best part is that it comes with a custom shock mount in the box. And suppose you’re already doing great in podcasting or your recording studio. In that case, you may also want to consider the Audio-Technica AT4050 Multi-Pattern Condenser Microphone that’s now available for $699 after scoring a 22 percent discount which translates to $196 savings.