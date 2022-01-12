Shure launches new SRH840 and SRH440 headphones with new design and better sound

Shure has taken wraps off its latest SRH series headphones. The company today introduced second-generation SRH440A and SRH840A headphones that come with a number of improvements and enhancements, both in terms of design upgrades and sound quality. Shure says that thanks to these advancements, the headphones now feature superior audio, long-wearing comfort, and signature Shure durability.

Today’s consumers are seeking high-quality audio without sacrificing style and comfort. This upgrade delivers just that—a low-profile design that looks great on camera and improved acoustics to ensure clean, and consistent audio reproduction. Recording professionals and content creators will benefit from professional headphones that include Shure’s iconic sound signature and a fresh, modern design. — Sean Sullivan, Global Product Manager, Listening Products, Shure

Shure claims both the SRH440A and SRH840A are optimized for critical listening and studio monitoring, featuring nuanced improvements including lower harmonic distortion and more precise left-right driver matching. The higher-end variant features 40mm neodymium dynamic drivers that provide rich bass, a clear mid-range, and extended highs, whereas the SRH440A’s transparent, natural sound signature delivers detailed accurate audio across an extended range. Shure says that the SRH440A is designed for podcasting, home recording, and critical editing and mixing.

Shure SRH440A and SRH840A: Pricing and Availability

Shure has announced that the SRH440A will be available for the price of £89/ €99/ $99. The box of the headphones comes with the headphones; a detachable, straight 9-foot locking bayonet cable; and a threaded gold stereo 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch adapter. The Shure SRH840A is available for a price of £135 / $149 / €149. The box of these headphones comes with the headphones; a carrying bag; a detachable, straight 9-foot locking bayonet cable, and a threaded gold stereo 1/8-inch to 1/4-inch adapter. Both the headphones are already available for purchase starting today.