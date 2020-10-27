Shure has introduced yet another accessory for podcasters, gamers, and vocalists. The company has launched its MV7 podcast microphone, which is its first hybrid XLR/USB microphone. This means you can connect it to any computer, as well as other devices like smartphones, tablets, and game consoles, without the need for any additional gear. Plus, you can also use it with XLR audio interfaces and studio equipment. Both of these connections can record at the same time. The device comes with an intuitive design and is touted to be simple to set up and control.

Like the Shure SM7B, the MV7 is a dynamic microphone that focuses on your voice and tunes out extraneous noise. It features the company’s Voice Isolation technology that is claimed to elevate the user’s voice. Its pick-up pattern focuses solely on vocals and brings it to the forefront of recording. While a user’s voice and mic position are always fluctuating, there is an Auto Level Mode that sets gains in real-time so the output levels stay consistent.

The Shure MV7 microphone comes with a metal mounting frame that can be attached to a stand or microphone arm. There are touch controls for gain and headphone monitoring levels and to mute the microphone. At the back, it sports a micro-USB connection, XLR, and a headphone jack. The device supports USB-A and USB-C output for Mac and PX.

It can be connected to the Shure MOTIV app for desktop to offer control audio functions with various preset modes. It allows you to select your tone (Dark, Natural, or Bright), as well as select the mic distance. It is certified by the TeamSpeak VoIP solution. The Shure MV7 Podcast microphone is available in two color options of black and silver, and it is selling for $249. We’d be testing the device in our award-winning podcast, which you can check out here.