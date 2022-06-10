Flash drives come in a wide variety of design and storage sizes, but they all have one thing in common, they’re portable and great tools for transferring files. Now that the internet and cloud storage can be found everywhere – and they’re more affordable than ever – it’s time we take a look and see if they’re still worth using in 2022. We also have a list of the best microSD alternatives that you can use with your smartphone.

What is a Flash Drive?

Flash drives are often referred to as pen drives, memory sticks, and thumb drives. Flash drives contain flash memory used for storing data. It’s commonly used to transfer files between computers, smartphones and tablets. They’re great due to their low price and compact size. It’s also an excellent device for booting computers and reinstalling operating systems. Flash drives come in various storage options ranging from 2GB to 2TB.

Should you use a flash drive in 2022?

It might seem like an odd question, but now that the internet has become affordable and efficient, we have to ask whether it’s worth using a flash drive. When it comes to transferring files across devices, the best and fastest option is still either using a cloud service such as Google Drive, iCloud, or OneDrive or using your home Wi-Fi to share files on the network. It’s much quicker than USB 2.0 or 3.0 flash drives, which typically slow down over time as they process more data.

However, if you have a slow connection or capped internet data (also known as “broadband cap” or “data cap”), you might be better off using a flash drive.

Advantages of using a flash drive

It lets you try and install different operating systems

Easy transfer of data across devices

Depending on the use case, it might be more efficient

There are use cases when using flash drives makes more sense. A lot of platforms have a built-in method to download system files from the internet, but it’s often easier to create a bootable USB flash drive to reinstall an operating system. They’re quick and easy, and especially useful if you intend to keep that drive for later use, or you want to use it for installing the same OS on multiple devices. It’s a real-time saver.

If you plan on giving Linux operating systems a try, you’ll be happy to find out that you can run a machine off a USB drive. This gives you a real first-hand experience of what it would be like to use the operating system. It’s especially useful when you’re trying out Ubuntu for the first time, but it can also be used for other platforms. It’s worth noting that we don’t recommend running an OS off a USB stick for long periods as it’s inefficient and not as fast as having system files stored on an SSD or a proper hard drive.

Disadvantages of using a flash drive

Varying lifespan

Most flash drives aren’t encrypted

It’s not reliable

There are a lot of benefits of using flash drives in 2022, but there are just as many disadvantages. First and foremost, flash drives can quickly become corrupted, resulting in data loss. The lifespan of memory sticks is also not unlimited, and some devices have a longer lifespan than others.

Some operating systems sometimes have a hard time recognizing flash drives, which can cause frustration and require troubleshooting. Drives sometimes need users to manually assign a drive letter, delaying the process of transferring data.

That’s not all; these devices also pose a high-security risk. Hackers often leave flash drivers behind to access other people’s computers, stealing confidential information such as social security numbers, bank details and passwords. If you ever find a flash drive out in public, do not attempt to plug it in on your own computer as it could contain malware and viruses.

If you plan on using flash drives at home, it could be a quick and easy solution to improve your workflow and access data across devices, especially now that OTG is universally supported on most smartphones, tablets and computers.

Some of the best USB Flash Drives

We don’t recommend buying USB 2.0 drives due to their slow speed. The prices have decreased significantly in recent years, making USB 3.0, 3.1 and 3.2 flash drives more affordable. Our list contains only USB 3.0 and above flash drives. Now that USB-C ports are becoming standard on all devices, we have also included a selected few USB-C flash drives.

The best USB-C Flash Drives