Should you use FaceApp? | PNWeekly 366

FaceApp – the viral craze of the week. TK Bay joins Joshua Vergara for a live demo of the age filters – but concerns over the app’s terms and conditions bring up the discussion of privacy on the internet. Also, they respond to some of your comments from the previous episode regarding the Samsung Galaxy Note 10!

Don’t forget to get into the comments to answer the questions: What did you think of FaceApp? How much control do you think we really have over our privacy on the internet?

