Enticed by the Galaxy S20? We sure are! It has the eye-catching looks, enough raw power, drool-worthy camera setup, and a polished software that makes for a complete smartphone package in our view. But can Samsung’s latest flagship one-up Apple’s wildly popular iPhone 11?

The Galaxy S20 is a true blue flagship, while the iPhone 11 serves – more or less – like an updated entry point into Apple’s smartphone ecosystem. This status quo also explains the $200 price gap between the iPhone 11 and the Galaxy S20’s asking price.

So, here’s the question: Is the Galaxy S20 worth the premium, or is the iPhone 11 better value for your Benjamins? Well, it depends on what you seek from your phone, and how well your demands align with what the two devices offer. Here’s a quick breakdown to help you make the right choice.

Display: Galaxy S20, any day!

iPhone 11 sports a 6.1-inch LCD display. And believe me, it is one of the best LCD panels you’ll find on a phone out there. But the Galaxy S20 takes the cake here with its Super AMOLED panel that has a 120Hz refresh rate, which means you get amazing colors, deep blacks, wider viewing angles, and a silky smooth experience of consuming content on the phone.

And oh, the QHD+ resolution means the Galaxy S20’s screen is noticeably more pixel-dense and sharper than the iPhone 11’s 1792 x 828 Liquid Retina display. Also, we cannot help but notice that the Galaxy S20’s curved display looks much cleaner and immersive than the iPhone 11’s, which is still rocking an outdated design with a giant notch.

Cameras: More lenses, more versatility

iPhone 11 packs a 12-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. The Galaxy S20, on the other hand, features a 12-megapixel main snapper, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, plus a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with 3X hybrid optic zoom and 30X super res zoom.

The iPhone 11 produces fantastic photos, but the Galaxy S20 offers a whole new universe of versatility with its 64-megapixel telephoto lens. Plus, the Galaxy S20 adds features such as 8K video capture, 4K video recording at 60fps, super slo-mo at 960fps, and HDR10+ recording. If photography is your primary concern, the Galaxy S20 is where you should look at.

Performance: Let’s call it a tie!

iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s Bionic A13 processor, which easily surpassed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chip. But the Galaxy S20 has caught up with Apple, thanks to the newer Snapdragon 865 SoC. Both phones can absolutely crush any task you throw at them with ease. The 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM inside the Galaxy S20 might give it an edge when it comes to multi-tasking, but the superb hardware-software integration on the iOS device means the iPhone 11 won’t leave you complaining either.

Battery: Galaxy S20 is the better choice

Apple hasn’t revealed the battery capacity of iPhone 11, but third-party teardowns suggest a roughly 3100mAh unit under the hood. As for the Galaxy S20, it has a significantly larger 4000mAh battery keeping the lights on.

Moreover, the Galaxy S20 offers support for faster 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, while the iPhone 11 maxes out at 18W wired and even slower wireless charging output. Plus, the Galaxy S20 also supports wireless PowerShare, which means you can charge accessories like wireless earbuds using your Samsung phone.

Storage: Apple offers range, Samsung touts expandability

Apple’s iPhone 11 comes in three storage options – 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Galaxy S20 comes in a single 128GB configuration, but you can expand the onboard storage by adding another 1TB via a microSD card. Do keep in mind that even the 256GB iPhone 11 costs less than the Galaxy S20. But if you are someone who stores a lot of media on their phone, the storage expansion facility offered by the Galaxy S20 will prove to be a huge advantage.

5G: Galaxy S20 is future-proof

Yes, 5G is still in its nascent stage and not widely available. But the speed boost it brings over 4G is truly a generational leap. So, if that is something you seek to actively take advantage of, the future-proof Galaxy S20 is a better option than the iPhone 11.

Software: iOS vs Android

Now, this is something that might make or break your smartphone experience. If you are heavily invested in Apple’s iMessage ecosystem and admire the security and fluidity offered by iOS, no Android flagship in the world can convince you to switch. Plus, Apple offers far longer update support for its iPhones compared to what Samsung does, even with its Android flagships.

However, if you like to tinker with your phone when it comes to customization, and experiment with a tonne of third-party apps and features, Android is THE platform to do so, and much more. Plus, Samsung’s Android 10-based One UI 2.0 is one of the best and most feature-laden custom skins out there. So, we’ll leave it up to you!

At the end of the day, you’ll have to assess your requirements based on the parameters mentioned above. If you want to save some money and still want a dependable phone, the iPhone 11 is the right choice. But if you are after the best that the world of Android has to offer, then the Galaxy S20 is every bit worth its asking price.