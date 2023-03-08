Flagships smartphones have got to the point where they can last for many years, and even midrange and budget devices can take a beating and go for several years of use without any issues. With that in mind, it’s questionable whether it’s worth upgrading every two to three years, or if you should hold on to your device and replace the battery.

In this post, we take a closer look at why and when you should consider upgrading vs when you should take a step back, do some repairs, and hold on to your current device.

You should fix your current phone if…

You want to save money

Sometimes, fixing your current device is cheaper than buying a new phone and is also better for the environment. If you have a small problem with your device, or you're under warranty, or have a special care package (like Apple Care), it might be more affordable and better to fix up your device. This is worth considering for expensive, flagship devices, as they often start at $800-$900, and go up to $1,500, depending on your device and the configuration.

It’s still worth looking at the repair costs for budget and mid-range devices, but low-end phones might not be worth the trouble, unless you can do it yourself, or the repair costs are low.

Companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, and Microsoft have all committed to making their devices easier to repair, and many companies offer official tools and parts only for people to purchase.

These can make repair costs cheaper, but it requires the know-how to open and troubleshoot phones. If you’re up for a challenge, it can be a great way to fix common issues and replace the battery yourself, other times however, a professional might do a quicker and better job.

It’s a flagship and not older than three years

If you have a flagship device that’s not older than three years, it might be a great idea to look at the repair costs. Displays and other components go down in price over the years, as new models become available, and the manufacturers might have discounts on the repair tools and parts. Authorised third-party repair services might also be able to offer deals, and it’s worth double-checking before tossing out your device and buying a new one.

You don’t have any critical failures and issues

Unless you have water damage or other critical failures, sometimes it’s cheaper to replace the back of the device, a speaker, microphone, and even the battery than buying a brand-new phone. If you have a special warranty on your phone, it’s almost always cheaper to get it repaired.

The problem starts when you’re not covered under warranty, or you don’t have a special care package. Then, the repair costs could quickly add up to the hundreds, especially if you need a new display and chassis.

You should upgrade and buy a new phone if…

It’s older than four to five years

If your device is older than four or five years, it’s unlikely to receive any more updates, and unless you’re into the world of rooting and flashing new ROMs onto your smartphone, it’s likely not viable, and safe to hold on to it much longer. If you never replaced your battery, you could try doing that, but we’d only recommend that for a handful of devices, such as Apple’s iPhones, as they’re known to receive updates for up to six years.

It’s more expensive to get it repaired than the total cost of the device

Let’s face it, manufacturers have raised their prices in recent years to boost new smartphone sales, and as a result, repair costs are through the roof. Often, getting displays and rear panel parts can run you hundreds of dollars, costing repairs nearly as much as the phone itself. If, and when that happens, it might be hard to justify spending that much money on repairing a phone, especially knowing that you might not be able to sell it for that much in the future as the price goes down.

Phone insurance is a big business, and if you heavily depend on your device for business, it’s a great service to consider. It can save you the trouble of buying a new device, and paying a pre-agreed price for a new phone is cheaper than buying it brand new. Without insurance, however, it’s a tricky question, and most people end up shelling out for a new handset, costing them hundreds, or potentially more than a thousand dollars.

Sometimes, it’s better to hold onto your device

With all that out of the way, we have to mention that sometimes, it might be better to hold on to your previous or old devices. E-waste is a big problem, and if you want to save money on a new security camera, want a baby monitor, or have any other use cases in mind, it could be a great way to recycle your old phone. There are many DIY tips on re-using your old devices, and we picked some of our favorites below.

Use it as a home security camera

Set it up as a smart remote. Use it as a wireless trackpad, keyboard, and controller for your computer and other electronics

Help power scientific research (Services like Zooniverse and DreamLab help researchers use your device’s computer power to conduct scientific research.

Use it as a baby monitor

Use it as a smart photo frame

If it’s a tablet or a large-screen device, you could use it for reading books and magazines.

Remember iPods? Why drain your current phone’s battery when you can drain one that matters less? Use it when you go out for a run, so you don’t risk dropping or damaging your main device.

Use it as a superior web camera

Alternatively, you could sell it for a profit, trade it in, or ensure it’s ethically recycled. We have an excellent guide explaining how you can ethically get rid of your electronics.

