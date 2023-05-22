The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best foldable flip phones you can buy today. It packs powerful hardware, a decently sized cover screen, and all the flagship features that we have come to expect from the current generation of smartphones. It takes great photos, it's customizable, and it packs a lot of features that make it an appealing alternative to standard, flat devices.

As we inch towards the release of the new Galaxy Z Flip 5, we asked ourselves whether it’s worth purchasing the already excellent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, or whether it’s worth waiting a little more for the new Galaxy Z Flip 5. That’s why we’re here, and that’s exactly what we’ll try to answer in this post.

You should buy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 today if…

You want an excellent foldable flip phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is one of the best foldable smartphones. It was announced back in August 2022, and it’s available in most markets, making it the most widely available foldable in the world alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We have also written a similar guide telling you whether you should buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 now, or wait for the Fold 5.

The Flip 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a large 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with 120Hz, and a fairly small, but usable, 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen. The cover screen allows you to shoot selfies, check notifications, answer calls, and check on your calendar and a few other features.

It’s an excellent smartphone with plenty of power and a decent battery life, and it’s our go-to recommendation for anyone looking for the foldable flip form factor due to its great price, compact design, and great looks. If you’re looking to give foldable smartphones a try, the Flip 4 is the best device to get started.

You want to save money

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 arrived with a $999 starting price tag, and while that might seem normal for a smartphone, it’s still one of the most affordable prices we’ve seen for devices in this category. The new OPPO Find N2 Flip undercuts the Flip 4; however, that device isn’t as widely available, and it’s not sold in North America.

The Galaxy Flip 4 might not be a cheap device, but it’s affordable, and it comes with flagship-grade specifications and hardware that make it a compelling option. It’s also widely available, and while some repairs can cost hundreds of dollars, it’s a great option. That’s not all, the Flip 4 is also cheaper than ever, and we often see deals and offers from carriers and stores that sell the device for half price, or even less than that.

Users can often save at least $200 on the Flip 4, making it the most affordable foldable device and an excellent flagship that costs less than traditional high-end smartphones.

You don’t want to wait

We’ve all been there. We have the money ready to go towards a new device, and even though the new phone is right around the corner, you might not be able to wait, or choose to wait another month or so. It’s understandable, and even though we strongly encourage users to hold out, there are sometimes unmissable deals we just can’t pass on.

If you’re in the market for a new phone and are happy with the Flip 4’s design, performance, and overall features, you might as well go ahead and buy it right now. It’s an excellent deal, and Samsung has become one of the best companies to offer reliable and timely updates for its devices. The Flip 4 will continue to receive updates for the next three to four years and monthly security patches to ensure it’s protected against malware and viruses.

You should wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 if…

You want a better battery life

The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 isn’t rumored to have any crazy battery life, but there are some signs that it may indeed last longer on a single charge than the current generation Galaxy Z Flip 4. While we have no credible leaks that’d confirm the battery size on the upcoming Flip 5, we already heard rumors that it might support the same charging speeds, or slightly faster as the Flip 4, which is a little disappointing since the Z Flip series doesn’t charge as fast as the Galaxy S series flagships, likely due to heat concerns.

Having said that, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumored to have a longer-lasting experience thanks to the new Qualcomm chip that’ll reportedly power the device. We could see the Galaxy Z Flip 5 arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which could enhance the device, provide a better performance and energy savings to increase the endurance on a single charge.

You’re looking for a larger cover screen display

The Galaxy Z Flip 4’s cover screen isn’t the largest screen, and it’s fairly small at 1.9 inches. Other flip phones, such as the OPPO Find N2 Flip and Motorola Razr (2022) have 3.26-inch and 2.7-inch displays, respectively, providing better and more features at a glance. The Flip 4 lets you preview selfies before they’re taken, and see notifications and messages, providing an easier and more comfortable experience without requiring you to unfold the device.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumored to come with a much larger 3.4-inch 748 x 720 AMOLED display that should make the screen more easily accessible, and far more useful, especially if Samsung manages to include additional features and allow for more developers to create and access the panel with their applications.

You have the budget and want the latest foldable flip phone

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the newest iteration in the foldable flagship series from the company, and if you’re due for an upgrade, or you already have the money saved up for the next-flagship, we’d strongly recommend you wait a little bit more until you pull the trigger on the new high-end device.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is rumored to have a new teardrop hinge mechanism that’ll reportedly wave goodbye to the crease (or make it far less visible), and potentially more durable. The hinge might have a completely new design, resulting in a better user experience and a potentially longer-lasting device. The new Flip 5 is rumored to arrive at the end of July. If the leaks are to be believed, we might see the latest Samsung foldable devices available by the middle of August, roughly two or three weeks earlier than the previous generation.

Other great foldable flip smartphones