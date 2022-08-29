How do the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro compare against the Google Pixel Watch, and what are the differences? Read more to find out

Samsung announced its latest smartwatch lineup, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches. They feature an all-new design, new sensors, and come with many new features. The Galaxy Watch 5 series are still one of the first few devices to sport Wear OS 3.0 by default; however, that’s expected to change in the not-too-distant future.

Google has also announced that after years of rumors and leaks, it’s finally entering the smartwatch market with its Google Pixel Watch. The software giant is expected to officially unveil its first watch in October, alongside the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship smartphones.

While we’re still more than a month away from getting our hands on the new Google Pixel Watch, we decided to compare the two devices and see whether you should wait, or pick up the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro today.

You should buy the Galaxy Watch 5 today if…

You don’t want to wait

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are already available, and Samsung is always offering amazing deals on its website. Carriers and other third-party stores are also offering heavy discounts and bundles with the new smartwatches, making them appealing and a great deal.

The Google Pixel Watch is expected to be unveiled sometime in October, alongside the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro flagship smartphones, so if you don’t want to wait and want one of the best Android smartwatches that money can buy, these two Galaxy watches are your best options. The Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $279.99, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro starts at $449.99. Neither are cheap, but the Google Pixel Watch is expected to be between these prices.

You like Samsung’s One UI Watch interface

When Google revealed that it was working with Samsung to create the next Wear OS 3.0 software update, we didn’t know if Samsung would switch over to the stock interface, or if it would create its own. As we later found out, it applied a skin on top of Wear OS 3, called One UI Watch.

One UI Watch looks similar to the previous Tizen OS available on the previous generation of Galaxy smartwatches. The interface offers a lot of customization, and the company even offers an application that users can download to personalize their watch face and other settings.

You don’t mind changing a few settings

Samsung Galaxy smartwatches come with features that most users would want to be enabled, and the setup process allows users to toggle certain features. The watch also allows users to fully customize their experience using the Galaxy app on their phone, but this sometimes requires a little bit of work in the background.

To get the most out of the smartwatch, users often must play around with the settings and other supported apps and features to extend their battery life. While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, less tech-savvy people may find these difficult to understand without any outside help. That being said, the watch is set up perfectly by default, and many guides are available online to help people get started.

You have a Galaxy smartphone

Source: Pocketnow

The Galaxy Watch 5 series technically work with all Android 8.0 and above devices, but they don’t offer the tight integration that can be achieved by using Samsung’s Galaxy devices. If you’re looking for the best experience possible, you’ll have to use a Galaxy smartphone to take advantage of automatic syncing, taking calls, sending messages, syncing data between Samsung Health and other applications, and more.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series will work with non-Galaxy devices, but there are a few caveats. Users will have to download Google’s own Messages app and other applications if they want to take advantage of sending messages. The camera app can also only be controlled by third-party apps, which is not ideal. There are a few more features, such as ECG, that may be limited, which means that if you want to track your health closely, we recommend you use a Galaxy smartphone for the best experience.

You should wait for the Google Pixel Watch if…

You want a stock Wear OS experience

If you’re a fan of the interface and design of the Google Pixel smartphones, you might also like Google’s take on the stock Wear OS 3.0 interface. It looks clean, easy to understand, and modern. Samsung applies a skin on top of Wear OS 3, and while we love the design changes and the Tizen OS looks, we understand it might not be for everyone.

As it stands, we don’t know if Google itself will apply its own Pixel skin on top of Wear OS 3.0, but even if it doesn’t, it’s expected to look close to stock Wear OS. This means that it should be able to receive updates faster, and the layout should be similar to other third-party smartwatches supporting the operating system, unless they decide to apply their own skin.

Google is the company to go for if you want reliable and quick updates to your smartphones, and we believe the same could be said about its future smartwatch or smartwatches. The company already pushes out new security patches every month, on the first Monday, unless it falls on a holiday. Other than that, it’s the fastest OEM on the market, and if you’re looking for timely updates for your future smartwatch, it likely won’t get faster than a Google Pixel Watch.

You have a Pixel smartphone

The Google Pixel Watch is expected to support all Android devices, but it’s not rumored to support iPhones. This isn’t surprising, given that even Samsung removed support for its Galaxy devices to fully work with Apple smartphones in the past, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Like Samsung, Google could offer the best possible experience for users who rely on and use a Pixel smartphone. The Pixel lineup aims to offer a tight integration between devices, offering

Conclusion

Picking between the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might be a challenging task. The Google Pixel Smartwatch will offer a few advantages, possibly slightly faster updates, a stock Wear OS experience, and a few Pixel-exclusive features. As it stands, it’s unclear if the Pixel Watch will also receive Pixel feature drop updates every once in a while, but one thing is certain, it will work best with Pixel smartwatches.

If you’re already in the Google Pixel ecosystem, the Pixel Watch is likely a better option due to the great integration it promises. The same can also be said about the Galaxy smartwatches. If you have a Galaxy smartphone, the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, it will work more seamlessly with your device than on non-Galaxy phones. Of course, both smartwatches will work with other Android devices, but the integration is tighter on their native platforms and branded products.

We don’t yet have any information on the battery size of the Google Pixel Watch; therefore, it is hard to recommend it. However, recent leaks claim that Google might use an older chipset to power the smartwatch, which may result in worse battery life than the Galaxy Watch 5 series. That being said, the Pixel Watch is still in the rumor mill. We’ll have to wait until Google officially unveils it later in October, alongside the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro flagship smartphones.

Are you going to pick up a Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, or wait for the Google Pixel Watch? Let us know in the comments!