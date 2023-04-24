The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series are the best smartwatches from the company yet, and we have already seen rumors, claiming the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series to feature significant improvements over the current generation. If you’ve been eyeing the Watch 5 series, you might want to hold out, unless you’ve already decided or found an unmissable deal. Here, we’ll try to answer why you should buy the Galaxy Watch 5 right now and why you might want to wait for the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

You should buy the Galaxy Watch 5 series today if…

You don’t want to wait & want to save money

Let’s face it. If you’re a technology enthusiast, or you like to rock the latest and greatest tech, buying something that’s about to be considered last-gen might be a difficult decision. Knowing that the next-generation is only a few months away might be a good reason to avoid the Galaxy Watch 5 series altogether. We can’t blame you, after all, it’s only a few months you have to wait. If you’re not in a rush, you might as well wait it out, especially if you already have the budget for it.

However, if you want a new smartwatch right now, the Galaxy Watch 5 series are still excellent options, and they’re heavily discounted and available with other bundles. The Galaxy Watch 5 series are often discounted at most retailers, and sometimes you can save over $150 on select models. While they’re not cheap by any means, it’s a great way to save money, and the new smartwatches will continue receiving updates for a few more years until they’re discontinued.

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series will likely consist of the standard Galaxy Watch 6, and the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro. Next-generation smartwatches are usually announced alongside the new foldable flagships, and assuming Samsung keeps up with its tradition, we should see them unveiled sometime in the middle of August. The devices often go on sale at the end of August, which means that at the time of publishing this, the new smartwatches are only about four months away.

You’re happy with the battery life

The Galaxy Watch 5 can last you about a day on a single charge, and many users report they can sometimes make it to the next day with some preservation tactics – such as triggering HR less frequently, not using it for some workouts, and not moving as much. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro can last a comfortable two days on a single charge, and some users report they can make it to the third day without issues, although, this too, depends on how you use your smartwatch.

The Galaxy Watch 5 series last a comfortable time, but they’re not perfect. Some users will have to charge them every day, while power users and active users might have to charge at least once, and sometimes twice a day. It all comes down to usage, and those who use all of the sports modes and tracking features will often find themselves looking for a charger by the end of the day.

That said, the Watch 5 series are the best wearables from Samsung yet, and depending on how you plan on using your smartwatch, they might just be the smartwatches you’re looking for. They’re also the most advanced wearables from the company yet, and they can automatically identify sports activities and track your workouts with easy and high precision.

You should wait for the Galaxy Watch 6 series if…

You want the rotating bezel back

According to the latest rumors and leaks, Samsung may have listened to users’ concerns, and it might be bringing the beloved rotating bezel back for the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro. Samsung notoriously removed the rotating bezel from the Galaxy Watch 5 series, and replaced it with a digital one – which works well for the most part, but it can’t replicate the feeling of a physical rotating bezel.

The early rumors and sign point to Samsung returning the rotating bezel for the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro model, while the standard Galaxy Watch 6 could keep the digital version, similar to how the company dealt with the situation in the past.

If the lack of a rotating bezel was a key reason for holding out on buying the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, then it might be a good idea to wait, and see how the news materializes. As it stands, we can only just hope and wait until Samsung officially unveils the new Galaxy watches later this summer.

You’re looking for a modern and even more powerful smartwatch

The upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 series are rumored (via SamMobile) to be powered by a new and better-performing chipset. The new wearables are said to be powered by the new Samsung-made Exynos W980 chips, that’ll feature 10% faster speeds, and will likely offer other performance and efficiency improvements over the W920, the chip that powered the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series.

If the chips are made using the 5nm process, they could pride improved battery life, alongside other advancements. It’s unclear if we’ll see any new sensors in the Watch 6 series, but chances are, we’ll see the ECG, heart rate sensor, GPS, and the OLED display return. We’ll also likely see a Wi-Fi and a cellular model, and NFC – including Samsung Pay – will be available on all the smartwatches.

You want a potentially longer-lasting smartwatch

The Galaxy Watch 6 series are rumored to come equipped with larger batteries. A recent leak suggested (via GalaxyClub) the Galaxy Watch 6 could arrive with a 300mAh battery, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Pro could feature an even larger battery than the 590mAh cell that was in the Watch 5 Pro, leading to a longer battery life.

Current leaks point to 5-10% larger battery cells inside the new wearables, which, combined with a new more powerful chipset, could provide a significantly longer-lasting experience. It’s unclear how this would affect charging, but it’s worth mentioning the Galaxy Watch can be fully charged in 75 minutes, while the Watch 5 Pro can be topped up in 90 minutes.