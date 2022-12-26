Should you buy the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, or S22 Ultra now, or wait until the Galaxy S23 series is officially unveiled, reportedly in February 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.

It’s also worth noting that the Galaxy S22 series are some of the best smartphones in 2022. And in case you’re interested, we recommend you check out Pocketnow’s Best Tech of 2022 list. We handpicked and awarded the best devices across a list of categories.

You should buy the Galaxy S22 today if…

You want to save money

Source: Pocketnow

Samsung has been running promotions, and appealing discounts since the Galaxy S22 series were announced, and the deals have only improved as the year progressed. As we inch towards the release of the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung and other retailers and carriers will try to get rid of their stock and replace it with the new flagships.

To incentivize customers, these companies will be offering discounted prices on the Galaxy S22 series, and you might also find new deals on the devices, and perhaps even some bundles. If you want to save money and go for a device that we know will last for at least three more years, the Galaxy S22 series is a perfect choice, and it could save you hundreds of dollars in the long run.

Of course, there are a few features and performance you might be leaving on the table by not waiting for the latest flagships, but if you’re a casual user who uses a phone to browse social media, chat with friends and family, use a few other apps and take photos, it’s probably not worth upgrading, unless you have the extra cash and want the new features.

You want great hardware & software

The hardware of the Galaxy S22 series has aged exceptionally well, and although subjective, it’s still one of the best-looking phones in 2022. That being said, the S22 series are still very powerful. Sure, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the new champion on the market, but it doesn’t mean the older chips have immediately become slow or outdated overnight. The Galaxy S22 series are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chips in North America, and they’re just as capable as they were back in March 2022. The SoCs will hold up well in the coming years, and will be able to run graphics-intensive games, and multitask without any hiccups.

If you’re after a great hardware that’s just as fast as it was when it was released not even one year ago, the Galaxy S22 series is a great choice.

You want to futureproof yourself

It might seem odd that we suggest you can futureproof yourself with a device that’s about to be outdated in a few months, but that’s the truth. Samsung has gotten so fast and reliable with its updates, that we’re confident the company will keep up, and in fact, improve its track record as it slowly improves One UI.

Samsung has already pledged to continue supporting its devices for four years with OS updates, and five years of security patches. This means that the Galaxy S22 series should receive three more OS updates and more than four years of security enhancements. Assuming you hold onto the device for that long, you’ll probably have to swap the battery for a new one, but that still saves you hundreds of dollars in your pocket.

You should wait for the Galaxy S23 series if…

You want better hardware and performance

Let’s face it, if you’re after the best hardware and the most powerful performance, upgrading to the latest smartphone is your best bet. The Galaxy S23 series is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and will pack some of the latest hardware and software features available to Samsung devices. If you want the best of the best in 2023, you’ll only be able to get it in the Galaxy S-series, and later in the Galaxy Z-series of foldable devices, which usually get revealed in August.

You want a better camera

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera

The camera on the Galaxy S22 series is capable, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best on the market. However, as with every new iteration, Samsung will likely introduce new improvements and enhancements in the new series. The company could also equip the new flagship trio with new sensors, further refining the low-light experience, reducing noise, and more.

While we don’t yet have a clear picture of the sensors, and additional features the Galaxy S23 series will pack, we’re almost certain to see new improvements on the new flagships. We expect to see the biggest upgrades on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, hopefully rocking an even more compelling camera setup with new, impressive features and post-processing power.

You want better battery

Source: Pocketnow

While this isn’t guaranteed, we expect the latest Galaxy S23 series to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which should provide better efficiency across the board. The new One UI 5.0 and Android 13 updates have further optimized the software, and while these are also available on the Galaxy S22 series, the S23 series will greatly benefit from these by using the latest hardware.

It’s currently unclear whether the Galaxy S23 series will receive faster wired and wireless charging technologies. Still, Samsung could decide to make further adjustments to the charging speed, reducing the charging time. This is all up for speculation at the time of writing this, and we’ll have to see for ourselves whether Samsung has managed to finally improve on the charging technology for the new flagships.

You have the budget & want the latest and the greatest

Suppose you have the budget and the need for the latest and the greatest, the solution is straightforward. Suppose you can afford it and want the best of the best. In that case, we recommend you wait a few more months and upgrade when the latest generation gets unwrapped at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will reportedly happen sometime in February 2023.

If you can’t hold on to your current device, or you don’t have one already, we recommend purchasing last year’s flagship phones, or a midranger in the meantime. Otherwise, we’d encourage you to hold out until the new devices are here and official.