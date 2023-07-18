The iPhone 14 is an excellent high-end flagship with plenty of power, performance, and unique features. It’s one of the best iPhones in 2023, and it comes with a powerful A15 Bionic chipset, a gorgeous 6.1-inch OLED display, and an excellent dual camera setup that’s capable of taking stunning photos in all lighting conditions and environments.

While the iPhone 15 is still a few months away, we already have a good picture about what we would expect in Apple’s latest flagship, and we decided to answer whether you should buy the iPhone 14 right now, or wait for the upcoming iPhone 15, expected to be released sometime in mid-September.

You should buy the iPhone 14 today if…

You want to experience the latest and the greatest

Let’s face it, if you want the latest and the greatest, you don’t have many options, and your best bet is to pick up what’s available right now. If you go down that route, you’ll see that the iPhone 14 is an excellent high-end smartphone in 2023. It has all the bells and whistles, and while it lacks a few key Pro features, it makes up for it with the more affordable price tag, and great set of features.

The iPhone 14 can comfortably last a full day on a single charge, take beautiful photos in all lighting conditions, and play graphics-intensive games without slowing down or showing choppy performance. We wish it had faster charging and a 120Hz refresh rate display. However, even with some of these sacrifices, it’s still one of the best iPhones, and it’ll continue to remain our go-to recommendation until it’s widely available and sold by Apple.

You want a reliable phone today at a great price

The iPhone 14 is a reliable smartphone, and while it retails for $800 in the US, carriers are offering great incentives and low monthly plans to sweeten the deal. Carriers like Verizon offer the iPhone 14 with 128GB for as low as $22.22/mo, and users can save up to $800 when they trade-in their old devices to recoup some of their investment. There are some excellent deals out there, and we always bring you the best deals daily, so don’t forget to visit our Deals Page regularly to save hundreds of dollars on some of the best tech that money can buy!

You should wait for the iPhone 15 if…

You want an iPhone without the notch, say hello to the Dynamic Island

According to the latest rumors, the iPhone 15 might have the same punch hole cutout as the iPhone 14 Pro series. The new rumors claim the iPhone 15 to come with the same Dynamic Island cutout and features found on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to streamline the looks, and bring the standard non-Pro devices in line with the new design language and features.

The good news is that if this happens, we can expect the same features that we saw on the iPhone 14 Pro series, and even more push from developers to implement many more new features, notifications, into the dynamic cutout.

The move will make the vanilla iPhone 15 devices look more in line with their Pro counterparts, bring in a small design refresh, and remove the massive notch cutout that we’ve had for many years, ever since the iPhone X was announced back in 2017.

You want better performance, improved battery life, and USB-C

Source: Pocketnow

We don’t yet know if the iPhone 15 devices will house the A15 Bionic, or the A16 Bionic chip that was previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro series of devices. We could expect a similar move from Apple, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if we saw the iPhone 15 come with the A16 Bionic, while the A17 Bionic could remain exclusive to the Pro models. This could save money for Apple, and while the performance wouldn’t be a massive upgrade, it would still yield small improvements and performance optimizations for the iPhone 15 series, alongside the new features and improved hardware.

Aside from the display and chip, the iPhone 15 is also rumored to finally come with a USB Type-C port. Suppose you’ve always hated carrying multiple cables and loved the simplicity and advantages the cable standard provides. In that case, you might be relieved to hear that the next-generation iPhone is rumored to come with the industry standard port.

The bad news is that Apple could limit its functionality and still force companies to certify their cables using the Made for iPhone program, limiting the charging and transfer speeds of those uncertified. You win some, you lose some, but ultimately, the experience should be far better for most smartphone users, regardless of the device they’re using, thanks to the new USB-C standard.

You want an improved camera setup

The iPhone 15 is believed to come with a 48MP sensor of the iPhone 14 Pro series, bringing significant improvements to the image quality in low light conditions. We still expect the Pro models to feature better algorithms and optimizations. Still, the non-Pro iPhone 15 devices could benefit from the new sensors, and the slightly improved chipset to take on more challenging environments and lighting conditions.

Conclusion

Suppose you have the budget and want to experience the best that Apple offers; in that case, assuming you have the budget, our only recommendation is to wait for the iPhone 15 series. The vanilla iPhone 15 will reportedly be a massive overhaul and offer the Dynamic Island, a USB-C port, improved performance, battery life, and camera sensors. If you have the budget, you should wait a few additional months and pick the latest and the greatest.

However, if you’re in dire need of a new device and you’ve already got your eyes on the iPhone 14, there are some great incentives from carriers and stores, such as Amazon, and BestBuy that might convince you to upgrade today. The iPhone 14 can be yours for hundreds of dollars less thanks to the great bundles and discounts that companies offer in the US, and if you need a solid flagship right now, you might as well go for what’s available today.

As always, the final decision comes down to your unique needs, preferences, and budget. If you’re not in a rush and don’t mind waiting, the iPhone 15 appears to be a significant upgrade over the iPhone 14. For many, that might be enough to wait a few months until Apple releases the next-generation flagships in September. But, if you have a broken device, or perhaps you just spotted an unmissable deal, and you don’t care much about the latest flashy new features, it might be a great idea to go for what’s available today. Apple usually updates its iPhones for up to six years, and the iPhone 14 will continue to be a go-to recommendation for the foreseeable future.