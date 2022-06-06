Should you buy the iPhone 13 now or wait for iPhone 14 series?

Apple announced the iPhone 13 series back in September. The lineup consists of the iPhone 13 mini, standard iPhone 13, and the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max flagships. The devices feature the latest Apple A15 Bionic chipsets, 5G, the high refresh rate on the Pro models, and much-improved battery life and camera performance. The iPhone 13 series are the best iPhones to this date, but the iPhone 14 series are on the horizon, expected to be announced this year in September or October.

We often get questions about whether it’s worth waiting for the next generation of devices, or sticking with the ones currently available on the market, and we hope to answer all of your questions in this guide.

You should buy the iPhone 13 today if…

You want to save money

The iPhone 13 mini starts at just $699, while the standard iPhone 13 goes for $829. The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. They’re not cheap, but now that these devices have been available on the market for more than six months, the price has decreased ever so slightly, and many carriers offer deals worth considering. You can often save as much as $300 or even more on these devices.

The iPhone 14 series are unlikely to get any special treatment from carriers for a few months, and they might also cost a little bit more this time around as the price might be adjusted to the current inflation.

The iPhone 14 series are expected to pack a better selfie camera, which has reportedly cost Apple three times more than the previous sensor, and the iPhone 14 and 14 Max (larger, non-Pro model) are rumored to pack the same A15 Bionic chipset as this year’s iPhone 13 series. The A16 Bionic chipset will likely have some marginal improvements to improve performance and power efficiency, but if you don’t mind packing the last generation, it will hold up well for a reasonable time.

You’re happy with the performance & specifications

The iPhone 13 series are equipped with the latest Apple A15 Bionic SoC, and they’re powerful enough to play all graphics-intensive titles, and run AR applications and games. Multitasking is also a breeze, and while there are some software limitations that we’ve come to expect from iOS. That being said, the performance is excellent, and the iPhone 13 series will hold up well over time.

They also have an excellent camera setup on the back, and while the Pro and Pro Max models feature an additional sensor and extra features, the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 are also some of the best camera smartphones on the market today. They have an excellent low-light performance, and can even capture breathtaking images in pitch black. Selfies are excellent if you take a lot of group selfies.

You want to buy the iPhone 13 mini

The iPhone 13 mini might be the last real compact flagship Apple ever produces, as the iPhone 14 series aren’t rumored to be receiving a new mini this year. Instead, Apple will develop a larger iPhone 14 Max device, that’s expected to be the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but pack the same hardware as the standard iPhone 14 model.

If you’re looking for a tiny 5.4-inch device, the iPhone 13 mini is your best choice. The phone will likely receive at least five years of OS and security updates from Apple; therefore, we can easily recommend it to everyone. The iPhone 13 mini also outlasts the iPhone 12 mini, making it a no-brainer to pick over the previous generation.

You should wait for the iPhone 14 if…

You have the budget

Given the recent global events, shortages and high inflation, the iPhone 14 series are rumored to have a higher price tag than the iPhone 13 series, although it’s still in the rumor mill and things can change. If you’re prepared to spend a little bit more and have the budget, you might as well wait for the iPhone 14 series, assuming that you’re happy with your current device and don’t mind waiting a few more months until the fall. Apple usually announces its new flagship lineup in mid-September.

You want a better selfie camera & rear camera

The iPhone 14 series will reportedly pack a higher-end selfie sensor, which is expected to yield better low-light results, have autofocus, and other software benefits to improve the image quality. If you take many selfies or plan on vlogging, the iPhone 14 series may be worth waiting for. The rear camera setup will also receive significant improvements to enhance the low-light capability and capture images in the dark.

You want more colors

We don’t know how many colors there are for the next generation of iPhones, but Apple likes to introduce at least one new color for their new flagships. This year, we got the Alpine Green exclusive color. And, given that we’d had blue and green in the past two years, we might be up for a surprise this year, although we’re yet to hear more information.

You don’t want to see the notch

A lot of people dislike the notch, and many find it interfering with content while browning the internet, socials, or watching a movie. If you fall into the latter category, you’ll be glad to know that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are rumored to come with not one, but two punch hole cutouts this year. Unfortunately, the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max devices aren’t expected to receive the same treatment and house the same smaller notch as the iPhone 13 series.

Conclusion

Picking between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 series isn’t an easy task, and there’s no right or wrong answer. Assuming you have the budget, and you can last a few more months on your current device, we’d strongly encourage you to wait for the iPhone 14 series. However, if you’re happy picking a device that may be outdated – on paper – in a few months, then the iPhone 13 series are some of the best flagships that you can purchase today. They have a long-lasting battery, excellent camera, superb performance, and great hardware. Whichever device you decide to go for, both series of flagships will serve you for the next 4-6 years.