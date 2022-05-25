Should you buy the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro now or wait for Pixel 7 series?

Google officially announced the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro back in October last year. The new flagship devices are the first in the series to feature Google’s own Tensor chipset, and they’re also the first devices to receive a significant design refresh in the entire lineup.

Now that the two devices have been available on the market for more than six months, and now that Google has officially unveiled the design of the Pixel 7 series, you may be wondering whether you should upgrade to the Pixel 6 now, or wait for the Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro launching in the fall. That’s what we’ll try to answer in this guide.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

You should buy the Google Pixel 6 today if…

The Google Pixel 6 series has been available on the market for more than six months, and the price for these two devices has dropped significantly. There are a lot of great deals to be found, and many carriers offer great bundles and discounts that make these two devices appealing and relatively affordable.

You want to save money

If you go down the route of purchasing a second-hand device from Craigslist, Swappa or eBay, you’ll be glad to know that the prices are even lower when you buy a used or refurbished device. Amazon Prime day is also around the corner, and many carriers and stores will try to match great deals on their own platforms to increase their profits, and that’ll mean even bigger discounts and better prices across the board. If you want to save some money, go with the Pixel 6 series.

You want solid & great hardware

The hardware of the Pixel 6 series is very competitive and offers all of the features that most users would want at their given prices. The new flagships also compete against other devices released in 2022. They pack high-refresh-rate displays, and are one of the best camera setups in any modern smartphone today. Now, it’s true that Google doesn’t have an excellent reputation – or any, at all – for good and high-quality hardware given its past, but it’s trying, and the Pixel 6 series are solid choices.

Even though there were a few bumps at the beginning of their release, the company finally solved most issues, and the Pixel 6 duo are an easy recommendation. The Pixel 6 series also have a great battery life, which could not be said for many of their predecessors, that could hardly last a day on a full charge.

You want a device that will promptly receive OS & security updates

Price isn’t the only thing to consider, as we’ve just mentioned, updates are equally just as important. Google promises OS updates until October 2024, and you still have more than two years left from the device’s lifetime. Even when the device becomes outdated, Google promises security patches until October 2026, making sure that your device stays safe from vulnerabilities.

Pixel devices benefit from the frequent software and security updates, and the usual Google feature pack updates that introduce new features every once in a while.

You should wait for the Google Pixel 7 if…

If you have the budget, and your current device is holding up just fine, why spend money on the Google Pixel 6? If you have money to burn, it’s a great device, and by all means, you should pick it up. For those who are more conservative, we would recommend waiting a few additional months. See what rumors and leaks pop up about the upcoming Pixel 7 series, and hold tight. The Pixel 7 series will be announced sometime in the fall, likely in October, and we still have many more months to go. If you’re not in a rush, you might as well wait it out, and save up a bit of money in the coming months to make the process more seamless and straightforward.

You want better hardware and performance

Budget aside, if you want to be on the bleeding edge of new technology products and grab the latest and greatest that Google offers, the Google Pixel 7 series is the way to go. The next-generation Google Tensor chipset may provide significant performance improvements, and it could be far more efficient, contributing to longer battery life.

You want a better camera

The camera is also rumored to be a big step up from the Pixel 6 series. While we have no information on any exclusive features that could arrive with the new lineup, we know that Google is always working on something new that could enhance the quality of the media captured. The Google Pixel 7 Pro might also have improved zooming capabilities thanks to the improved periscope camera on the back.

You want to futureproof yourself

We also previously mentioned that Google has to step up its game and offer four years of OS updates, and while the Pixel 6 series are unlikely to get more than three years of OS updates at this point, the Pixel 7 series are great candidates that Google could change its policies and make them even more futureproof. There’s no guarantee that Google will make any of these announcements at its upcoming Pixel Fall hardware event, but if it does, that will be the place to announce it formally.

You want a device without issues – don’t forget that we’re talking about Google

We’re also hopeful that Google managed to solve all of the bumps and issues it experienced with the Pixel 6 series and managed to release a problem-less premium smartphone for the first time. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were flawed with issues and software bugs for many months after they were released, and it took Google several months to fix silly software mistakes that shouldn’t have been there in the first place. We’re at the sixth iteration of Pixel devices; we can only have our fingers crossed and hope that Google will finally manage to fix their software and hardware-related quality control issues.

If you’re thinking about switching…

If you’re thinking about switching platforms, you might as well wait for the new iPhone 14 series to be revealed sometime in the fall. Apple usually unveils its new devices in September. However, there are some rumors that the iPhone 14 series could be introduced later in October due to the shortages and other global issues.

If money isn’t a problem for you, you could wait and see the latest and the most premium iPhone 14 series, and if you want to save a few bucks, you could upgrade to any one of the iPhone 13 series of devices. Carriers will offer more bundles and unmissable deals over the summer, when most people are on holiday, which makes it a great time to upgrade if you don’t plan to get the latest phone in October.

Google Pixel 6 The Google Pixel 6 is the more compact and affordable variant from the new flagship series. It features most of the same features, and it comes with the same primary and ultrawide camera as the Pixel 6 Pro.