Should you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 now or wait for Galaxy Flip 4?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is undoubtedly one of the most successful and popular foldable devices on the market today. Samsung officially announced it last year at its August Galaxy Unpacked event, and it shocked the world once the price was revealed, starting at just $999.99. It was the most affordable and premium foldable device, and it encouraged millions to try out the flip side.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the phone to get if you've been itching to try out the folding form factor without breaking the bank.

You should buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 today if…

You want to save money

Carriers and even stores offer some mind-blowing bundles and discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and you can often purchase it for as little as $600 in the US. If you’re fine not having the latest and the greatest all the time, and you want to save some money, then the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the way to go. It’ll continue to receive updates for the foreseeable future. The hardware is more than capable of playing all graphics-intensive games that are available today and in the near future.

It’s also an excellent device for multitasking. Thanks to Samsung’s suite of built-in software, it lets you use multiple apps simultaneously and in several different modes due to the unique form factor. If you want to try the flip life on the cheap, today, the Z Flip 3 is your best and most affordable option.

You have a charger nearby

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is an excellent smartphone and foldable, and while it lets you do everything you want with ease, it doesn’t exactly have a large battery or an excellent battery life for that matter. We reviewed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, and found that it had decent battery life, but this will depend on your use case, and judging by other reviews and findings, some may require a charge mid-day, while others may be able to go for a full day without a problem.

You don’t need a new phone

Let’s be real, if you’re currently using an older smartphone, and you don’t think that you’re a demanding person to be on the bleeding edge all the time, upgrading and spending more money doesn’t make much sense, unless, of course, you have pocket change to spare. Picking up the Flip 3 is a great way to save money, as we mentioned previously, and the Flip 4 isn’t expected to offer that much more value for the extra money.

If you want to try out the Flip and the go for a bit of nostalgia, the Flip 3 is one of the best devices that can get you the new phone feel. It’s sleek, compact, and packs premium materials both inside and the outside.

You want a great camera on a budget

Despite the Galaxy Z Flip 3 being nearly one year old, it still captures impressive photos and videos in all lighting conditions. It’s true that it won’t be as good as the more up-to-date flagships on the market like the Galaxy S22 series, but you don’t buy the Z Flip 3 for its camera capabilities, but unique and compact form factor. Additional camera features and sensors are great, and can be deemed helpful if you’re a hardcore photography enthusiast, but we’re confident that the Flip 3 will serve you just fine in the coming years.

You should wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 if…

You want to save money (Rumor)

Given the current global situation, we wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t believe that we might see the Galaxy Z Flip 4 cost less, or around the same. However, recent rumors claimed that Samsung might reduce its profit margin on the new Galaxy Z series in order to make it more affordable and appealing to a wider audience, and the lower margin could mean that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 may cost around the same as the Z Flip 3 at $999.99, or even cheaper. Although, if we account for the current inflation and other global events, the same price may sound more realistic.

You want better performance

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumored to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which offers noticeable performance and efficiency improvements over the Snapdragon 888 that was used in the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 foldable. The memory is unlikely to change, but it will almost certainly perform better, and hopefully offer much-improved battery life.

You want a more durable device

The Galaxy Flip 3 was a massive upgrade over its predecessor when it comes to durability, and it was among the first devices to offer water resistance for splashes, sweat, and a bit of rain. It still wasn’t dust resistant, which meant that taking it down to the beach was still a no-no. This year, we didn’t hear anything about the Flip 4 having any dust resistance certificate, but it could happen, although it’s very unlikely. The durability of the device will almost certainly be improved over the Flip 3, but we don’t expect to see as much of an improvement as we saw last year.

The hinge is rumored to receive a brand new design, making it more durable and futureproof. The display crease is also said to be less noticeable when you touch the display, which was a concern for many people with the current generation of foldables. Leaks claim that it will still be visible to the naked eye, but less noticeable.

You want a longer-lasting foldable

Current rumors suggest that the battery inside the upcoming Z Flip 4 might not be much of an upgrade, if any, but the use of the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC could include some dramatic changes to improve the endurance. The Flip 3 wasn’t known to be a battery champ, and while the Flip 4 isn’t expected to be one either, we anticipate that it will come with significant improvements both on the hardware and the software side.

You want a better camera

Many complained that Samsung didn’t make any significant changes to the camera array on the Flip 3, but we found that it was more than capable of shooting in any lighting conditions, be it in pitch black, low-light, and direct sunlight. The device performed great in all environments. The lack of a telephoto sensor was a letdown, but it’s not something that we missed, as the Flip 3 had a perfect primary camera and a more versatile ultrawide.