The Amazfit GTR 4 has a better battery life, but it's more restricted than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Here are all the differences.

Amazfit unveiled the brand new GTR 4 smartwatch at IFA 2022. The new watch comes with several new and improved features and an entirely new design. It not longer features the sporty looks, compared to the Amazfit GTR 3, and the watch is still capable of running for more than two weeks on a single charge. You may be wondering whether you should pick it up over the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Apple Watch Series 8, or Apple Watch SE 2, and that’s why we’re here to help you find the answers you’re looking for.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Amazfit GTR 4 feature a circular, rounded display without large bezels or cutouts. The Galaxy Watch 5 does away with the rotating bezel. Instead of using a rotating crown on the side, it relies on capacitive edges to navigate parts of the user interface. This is a little finicky and usually requires users to put their finger on the display, covering up some parts of the screen.

On the other hand, the Amazfit GTR 4 has a more refined crown on the side with red detailing, echoing the sporty looks. It has tread-like grooves for grip and control, and the watch also provides tactile feedback upon using it, enhancing the experience.

The two smartwatches have a lot in common regarding shape, size, display, and features, but the Galaxy Watch 5 features a more sporty look, while the Amazfit GTR 4 offers a sporty and more elegant design. If you’re after some more elegant, the GTR 4 is worth considering, but if you don’t mind the looks, or want something a bit more sport focussed, then the Galaxy Watch 5 might be an ideal option.

The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 weighs 33.5 grams, and the Amazfit GTR 4 weighs 34 grams without a strap. Both devices are very similar, and both feature a tempered glass display, an aluminium frame, and 5ATM and IP68 water and dust certificates. The Galaxy Watch 5 also features the Military MIL-STD-810H certificate, which makes it slightly more durable.

Display

The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 sports a 1.2-inch display, while the larger 44mm model comes equipped with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display. The Amazfit GTR 4 has a single 1.43-inch AMOLED option, and both smartwatches feature an Always-on Display feature. The pixel density and sharpness are about the same on the two devices, and users are unlikely to notice any significant differences. Both panels get plenty bright in direct sunlight and are excellent for checking the time and notifications and measuring activity and heart rate.

Those looking for a smaller version will have to rely on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5, as the Amazfit GTR 4 comes in a single size and display. The Amazfit GTS 4 has an even larger display, a 1.75-inch AMOLED panel, and it’s excellent for those wanting more screen real estate for easier viewing on the wrist.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The Galaxy Watch 5 is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos W920 chip, and it has 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Amazfit hasn’t shared the storage, RAM, or chip specifications with the media, and it only allows a few selected applications to be installed from the built-in application store.

While the Galaxy Watch 5 has excellent hardware, both smartwatches work seamlessly without noticeable lag or sluggish behavior. The two devices are highly optimized to quickly and efficiently manage and open applications, and they’re unlikely to require a lot of restarts. Samsung and Amazfit are also excellent at updating their devices and fixing issues promptly, so if you want a watch that you can hold on to for a few years, these are excellent options.

Software

The Galaxy Watch 5 offers more flexibility regarding applications and third-party apps. It also enables users to use NFC for payments, and change the built-in Bixby voice assistant to Google Assistant. Both devices support calls and displaying music controls, but it’s worth considering that some options on the Galaxy Watch 5 are limited to Samsung-only devices. The same could be said about the Amazfit GTR 4, which generally has limited functionality on iOS and iPhones. If you’re an Apple user, your best option is the new Apple Watch SE 2, or the Apple Watch Series 8.

Those looking to use Spotify and other streaming services with cellular connectivity will likely want to consider the Galaxy Watch 5, as it comes with a cellular option. While both smartwatches allow users to store music on their smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 might offer more flexibility and freedom without requiring a smartphone.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and GTR 4 feature similar tracking features and sensors, and both devices will let you track more than 100 sports activities, check blood pressure, heart rate, sleep, and more. Both are highly accurate, but if ECG is important to you, you’ll have to consider the Galaxy Watch 5, as the GTR 4 lacks that functionality.

Battery

The standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes with a 284 mAh battery, while the 44mm variant sports 410mAh. These are relatively large, considering their sizes, but they can only last for about a day with heavy use, or slightly less than two days with minimal use. If you live an active lifestyle and do a lot of tracking, then it’s highly likely that you’ll have to charge your Watch 5 on a daily basis.

The Amazfit GTR 4 has a 475 mAh battery, and it uses the Zep OS, which is highly optimized to perform well while cutting down on unnecessary tasks that could drain the battery. Amazfit claims that the watch can last about 14 days on a single charge, or 24 days while Battery Saver Mode is active. The Clock Mode can net users up to 50 days, while heavy usage could still provide a more than reasonable up to 1-week battery life on a single charge.

It’s clear that the Amazfit GTR 4 wins this race, but it’s worth noting that the flexibility and the open platform of Wear OS, offers even more options to users, albeit, they’ll often have to charge their devices on a daily basis. Both smartwatches charge quickly, and both can be fully topped up within 2 hours or less.

Which one should you buy?

If you’re looking for a smartwatch that can easily last you for a week, and has a beautiful, polished design with all of the sports and health tracking features you need, then the Amazfit GTR 4 is the obvious winner. While it might not have as big of a library of third-party apps, watch faces, and customizability as the Galaxy Watch 5, it will likely offer everything you’re looking for in a tiny package – which is also more affordable.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is excellent for those who don’t mind charging regularly and want the same health and activity tracking features. Those looking for even more functions will love the ability to use NFC for payments, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, where thousands of third-party watch faces and applications can be downloaded, and more. The Galaxy Watch 5 offers a lot of customizability and personalization, but it comes at the cost of reduced battery life. If you can put up with the charging situation and the slightly higher price tag, then gets the easy recommendation.