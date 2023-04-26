Samsung has often been on the receiving end of criticism for not pushing the envelope with fast charging. Plus, its inclination towards packing large batteries into its devices with no-so-fast charging doesn't help, as keeping them juiced becomes a pain. This warrants a change in Samsung phones sooner rather than later.

Now, while pushing for fast charging will improve the user experience, reportedly, Samsung is going about this a different way by improving its battery technology instead, but is this the right call? Here's what we think.

Samsung SDI is developing a stacked component design for larger-capacity batteries

As per a report from The Elec, Samsung SDI, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics that focuses on battery and electronics technology, is working on a new design for the Li-ion units packaged into smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics.

The manufacturing design implemented to make these new units is already used in batteries for electric cars and will see battery components — anode, cathode, etc. — stacked onto each other to increase contained energy density without much change to the form. Reportedly, this can result in a 10% improvement in battery capacity — imagine a similarly sized S23 Ultra with a 5,500 mAh battery — a change that can make a world of difference in the best phones available on the market.

Should Samsung refocus on fast charging?

While working on battery technology that will allow for more capacity in similarly sized cells is impressive. Should Samsung also bring more focus to fast-charging technology? We think they should.

The ability to have more density means Samsung's gadget designs can be less thick or more compact overall. Plus, it'll likely have application benefits across product categories like power banks and watches, not just phones. Lastly, there's even the overarching benefit of better endurance. So, the new battery technology will have a clear-cut positive impact.

Nevertheless, we feel Samsung should also focus efforts on fast charging as many situations benefit from the ability to quickly charge your device; rather than having more capacity. Last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra, despite claiming support for 45W charging, only hit the peak 45W value for a few minutes and took over an hour to charge from 0% to 100%. Reviews of the Galaxy S23 Ultra indicate a similar wait time despite using the best USB-C chargers for the phone.

Chinese OEMs have figured out how to provide power at 60W and above, and it's about time Samsung moves the needle with its hardware.