Should be normality not news: OnePlus 7T launches with Android 10

As the title implies, this should be normality, business as usual, not news to write about. We’re talking about the upcoming OnePlus 7T, and the company’s recent tweet that the phone will be running the latest version of Android, Android 10, announced at the beginning of this month, right out of the box.

Of course, we’re talking about Android here, and it usually takes some time for manufacturers to adapt the operating system to a new device, just as it takes a longer time to push out updates, especially if carriers are involved.

In this particular case, we’re talking about a brand new device, set to be unveiled in two days, on Thursday, September 26. Said phone will feature a triple-camera system, a 90Hz display, and a cheaper price point than the current OnePlus 7 Pro, according to CNET, which is starting at $669.