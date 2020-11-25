With the holidays just around the corner, you’re probably gearing up for holiday shopping. Shopping from home will be the safest way to shop this holiday season, but the internet has its own share of dangers that you should be aware of. For instance, if you’re browsing the web without a VPN, hackers and identity thieves can easily spy on you and steal your private information.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up deals on VPNs and other great digital subscriptions so you can browse the web and shop safely when the holidays roll around.

SurfShark VPN: 2-Yr Subscription

SurfShark VPN is the perfect option if you value speed and security for multiple devices. Users get AES-256-GCM encryption and your choice of either OpenVPN and IKEv2 protocols for maximum security. SurfShark has over 1,200 servers worldwide and touts a strict no-log policy, so your data will never get leaked. Finally, subscribers enjoy unlimited connections, so you can protect your family’s devices with one subscription.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Infinity Plan (10 Devices)

With VPN Unlimited, you’ll be able to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favorite streaming platforms like US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+, and HBO Now from anywhere in the world. On top of that, you get a host of protocols to choose from, like KeepSolid Wise, IKEv2, OpenVPN, and L2TP/IPSec. To top it off, KeepSolid doesn’t impose speed or bandwidth restrictions, so you can browse all the content you want safely and at blazing fast speeds. With an editor’s rating of 5 out of 5 stars on Software Informer and 4.3 out of 5 from users, VPN Unlimited is one of the best options out there.

The Ultimate KeepSolid Lifetime Subscription Bundle

If you’re looking for even more speed to access geo-restricted content, you might want to consider KeepSolid’s SmartDNS. While you won’t get the privacy a VPN can offer, it taxes your bandwidth less than a VPN would, allowing you to stream your favorite content unhindered. This lifetime subscription to KeepSolid SmartDNS also comes with VPN Unlimited, giving you the best of both worlds.

The Essential NordVPN & Password Manager 2-Year Subscription Bundle

Unprotected networks aren’t the only internet threats you have to worry about. If one of the companies you have an account with suffers a data leak, your password might be exposed. This is a major security concern if you use the same one for every online account. This bundle comes with NordPass Premium, which will generate strong, unique codes for all of your new and existing accounts, so if one account gets compromised, you don’t have to worry about the others.

ThunderDrive Pro (1TB): Lifetime Subscription

Spending any amount of time on your phone or computer will eventually eat up your hard drive space. Music, apps, photos, and backed up files add up over time, and you need somewhere to store them if they’re too precious to get rid of. ThunderDrive Pro’s 1TB cloud storage plan offers just enough storage for your important files. Plus, you can access your ThunderDrive account from any device and share files with friends and family easily.

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Those of you who need cloud storage for enterprise will need a lot more than just one or two terabytes, and Degoo has you covered. With Premium Mega Backup plans starting at 15TB, you can store and access extremely large files like movies and entire system backups with lightning-fast speeds. Additionally, you can keep your backups up to date automatically with automatic file change detection, so you won’t have to set aside time periodically to back up your data. Don’t just take our word for it; Degoo has earned a 4.0 out of 5 from Tech Radar, Tom’s Guide, and G2.

