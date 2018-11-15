Android

Sharp Aquos R2 Compact: the phone with two notches

What’s better than having a notch? Well, ideally, no notch at all. Sharp, however, seems to believe that two notches are better than one, and did just that. The new Sharp Aquos R2 Compact has a top and a bottom notch. This is a natural evolution from the single notch predecessor from last year, the Aquos R Compact. On the previous model, the only notch was for the camera on the top, while the bottom had a huge bezel to accommodate the fingerprint scanner.

This year with the Aquos R2 Compact, a bottom notch made its appearance. It basically embraces the fingerprint scanner. So, in its attempt to maximize screen real estate, Sharp came up with a solution for notch lovers that offers them a phone with two notches.

In terms of specs, the Aquos R2 Compact features a 5.2-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 resolution. There’s a Snapdragon 845 chip under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM, and a 2,500mAh battery. If you are wondering about the possibility of the successor, the Aquos R3 Compact from next year, having three notches, don’t. Google is strict about its notch policy: only one notch per edge, two in total per device.

