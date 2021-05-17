Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11 Ultra with the world’s biggest camera sensor on a mainstream smartphone. Now, Sharp has one-upped them with the launch of their new device. The company has announced the launch of Sharp AQUOS R6, which comes with insane specifications that include world’s first 1-inch camera sensor. Plus, it supports an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that supports a two-finger unlocking feature.

The Sharp AQUOS R6 comes equipped with a 1-inch image CMOS sensor that is five times bigger than the predecessor. It uses a 7-element Leica Summicron, which is capable of taking full-scale photographs in high resolution. The primary camera with a 1-inch image CMOS sensor comes with approx 20.20 million pixels. There is also a ToF sensor and another camera with approx 12.6 million pixels. It is said to provide improved focusing power.

Sharp released a God-level smartphone: AQUOS R6

The Sharp AQUOS R6 features an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that is claimed to feature authentication that is 11 times wider than the traditional model. It comes with a two-finger authentication feature that ensures smartphone payments and account management is safer. The fingerprint sensor of AQUOS R6 is equipped with “Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max” which is 11 times larger than the conventional ones and the largest size in the world. Moreover, “the security level has also improved,” says the official website.

The smartphone features a 6.6 inch WUXGA + Pro IGZO OLED display with a resolution of 1,260 x 2,730 pixels. Moreover, it supports a refresh rate of 240Hz. It comes with a peak brightness of 2000 nits and HDR support with an image quality of 20 million: 1 contrast. All of this is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Sharp AQUOS R6 packs a 5,000mAh battery with Intelligent Charge 2.0 support. It runs Android 11 and is rated IPX8 for dust and water resistance. That being said, we don’t have information on its price yet.