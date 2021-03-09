We have tons of deals on Smart TVs. First, we have the 65-inch Sony X900H Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR that’s now getting a $201.00 discount, which means you can get one for your living room for $1,198. If this is too expensive for you, another Sony option is way more affordable, as you can get the Sony X800H 55-inch TV for $698 with $101.99 savings.

VIZIO is also delivering awesome discounts on its smart TVs, as you can get the latest 65-inch P Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,300 with $230 savings, and if you want a more affordable option, you can head over to Best Buy, where the 70-inch VIZIO SmartCast TV is selling for $780 after receiving a $120 discount. And if you’re still looking for an even more affordable Smart 4K TV, you should check out the all-new Insignia 55-inch Fire TV edition that’s now available for $330 with $100 savings.

    Sony X900H 65-inch TV

    VIZIO P-Series Quantum X 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV

    Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K UHD

Now, you must also consider getting a soundbar for your new Smart TV, and there are some rather interesting options available. First, the VIZIO 46-inch 3.1.2 Channel Home Theater Surround Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos that’s now available for $600 after a $200 discount. Samsung’s HW-Q60T 5.1ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound and Acoustic Beam is also on sale, and you can get yours for $398 with $102 savings. The next option comes from Sony, as its HT-S350 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is currently available for $198 with $81.99 savings, and if you want to spend even less on a new sound bar, you can also go for the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar that’s getting a $50 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $149. And while you’re at it, you should also take a look at the LG Portable Full HD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector, which will let you transform any surface into a FHD display, and you can get it for $567 with $83 savings.

    VIZIO SB46312-F6

    SAMSUNG HW-Q60T

    Sony HT-S350



