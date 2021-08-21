We keep getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have found an interesting selection of Samsung Smart TVs. First up, we have the 75-inch Samsung QLED Q80A series 4K UHD Quantum HDR 12x Smart TV with Alexa built-in that’s currently getting a $500 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $2,200. Now, savings get even better when you add promo code B6PXLX23DQL9 at checkout. This will get you a $400 credit towards future purchases on Amazon.com. In other words, you get $900 savings, leaving your new smart TV for $1,800.

If you want a more affordable option, you can grab the Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series for just $998 after a $102 discount. This 4K UHD Quantum TV smart TV with Alexa will improve your content to 4K thanks to its Quantum Processor with machine-based AI. And if you want a more affordable option, you can get a renewed 50-inch Class Crystal 50-inch UHD TU-800 Smart TV with $63.26 savings, meaning you can grab one for $585.

Samsung’s Class Frame Series is also on sale. Prices and discounts will vary according to the size you choose. First up, we have the 43-inch model that’s now selling for $898 after a $102 discount. The 50 and 55-inch models are selling for $1,150 and $1,300 after getting $150 and $200 savings, respectively. And if you want the larger options, you can get the 65-inch model for $1,700 with $300 savings, and the 75-inch model is available for $2,700m, and you get the same $300 savings.

And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can consider getting a new TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV for $400 with $100 savings or get the TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV for $278 with $71.99 savings.