Realme’s “Smooth Scrolling” feature is now being gradually rolled out to a number of Realme smartphones. Going by the company’s statement, Realme users will experience “a visually smoother, faster effect when scrolling content downwards or upwards” after enabling the Smooth Scrolling option.

XDA-Developers report that the feature feels more like a software emulated fluid scroll animation which takes effect as soon as you start to scroll within an app. The feature is said to become more visible when you are going through an infinite scroll feed, like the one on Facebook or Twitter.

The Smooth Scrolling toggle can be found under Settings >Realme Lab. It is yet to come out as a stable feature as “Realme Lab” is a special module of Realme UI through which the company conducts pilot tests of work-in-progress OS functionalities. However, these Realme smartphones are receiving the latest feature: