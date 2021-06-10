You can currently get a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $880 after a $202.90 discount at Amazon.com. This new laptop features a 15-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is currently getting a $200 discount, meaning you can get a new one for just under $700 on its Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but you will have to settle for the Sandstone color option. Or you can get the Platinum model with 128GB storage for $627 with $73 savings. And if you want something a bit more compact, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10th generation Intel Core I5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for $769 after receiving a $130 discount.

    Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

    Microsoft Surface Pro 7

If you want to save some money on a larger canvas to work on, you can get a new MSI 34-inch gaming curved monitor for $700 with $200 savings. It features an LCD panel with QHD resolution, AMD Freesync, and more. The LG 32-inch Ultragear QHD gaming monitor is a more affordable option, and it can be yours for $296 with $103.99 savings. The Dark Matter by Monoprice 34-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor is another option to consider, as it won’t break the bank, and you will get more than enough working space. It is currently priced at $395 after a $105 discount, or go for the Acer Predator XB273 27-inch gaming monitor that’s available for $328 with $122 savings.

    MSI MPG ARTYMIS 34-inch curved gaming monitor

    LG 32-inch Ultragear QHD gaming monitor

    Dark Matter by Monoprice 34-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor

For those of you looking for a better sound experience, the Vizio 36-inch 5.1.4 Premium Home Theater Sound System is getting a $65 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $350. Or go for the LG SP9YA 5.1.2 Sound Bar that goes for $858 with $141.98 savings. Finally, the LG PL5 XBOOM can be yours for $87 after receiving a $5.66 discount.

    Vizio Premium Home Theater Sound System

    LG SP9YA 5.1.2 Sound Bar

    LG PL5 XBOOM

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
motorola one 5g ace
Best Motorola One 5G Ace Cases to buy in June 2021
We have compiled a list of the best Motorola One 5G Ace cases you can buy right now. Here they are.
asus ROG zephyrus G14
Leading global PC vendors brace for supply issues due to chip shortage
HP and Dell predict that the worldwide chip shortage will affect their ability to maintain a steady supply of laptops in the coming quarters. 
MacBook Pro
WWDC21 to bring MacBook Pro refresh, report suggests
The upcoming redesigned MacBook Pros are tipped to feature a redesigned chassis, more ports including the HDMI port and SD card slot, and more.