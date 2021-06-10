You can currently get a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $880 after a $202.90 discount at Amazon.com. This new laptop features a 15-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is currently getting a $200 discount, meaning you can get a new one for just under $700 on its Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but you will have to settle for the Sandstone color option. Or you can get the Platinum model with 128GB storage for $627 with $73 savings. And if you want something a bit more compact, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10th generation Intel Core I5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for $769 after receiving a $130 discount.

If you want to save some money on a larger canvas to work on, you can get a new MSI 34-inch gaming curved monitor for $700 with $200 savings. It features an LCD panel with QHD resolution, AMD Freesync, and more. The LG 32-inch Ultragear QHD gaming monitor is a more affordable option, and it can be yours for $296 with $103.99 savings. The Dark Matter by Monoprice 34-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor is another option to consider, as it won’t break the bank, and you will get more than enough working space. It is currently priced at $395 after a $105 discount, or go for the Acer Predator XB273 27-inch gaming monitor that’s available for $328 with $122 savings.

For those of you looking for a better sound experience, the Vizio 36-inch 5.1.4 Premium Home Theater Sound System is getting a $65 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $350. Or go for the LG SP9YA 5.1.2 Sound Bar that goes for $858 with $141.98 savings. Finally, the LG PL5 XBOOM can be yours for $87 after receiving a $5.66 discount.