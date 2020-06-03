It seems that B&H wants to clear out older MacBook Pro inventory as they are offering a huge selection of devices and a wide range of discounts. You can get up to $600 off in selected laptops, but maybe the best choice is the 13,3-inch variant with a 2.8 Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which can be yours for $2,099. You can also browse through the other options to see if there’s something great for you.

Next up is the Toshiba 42-inch Smart 4K UHD TV with Dolby Vision and DTS Studio Sound in its Fire TV Edition. This limited version is a great option if you’re looking for a new smart TV, and it’s even better when you can get it for just under $250 after an $80 discount.

If you are looking for a new smartwatch, you can get the Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR stainless steel smartwatch with heart rate, GPS, NFC, and smartphone notifications. This device usually sells for $275, but right now, it has a $146 discount, meaning you car get one for just $129.

Last but not least, the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit is getting a $20 discount so that you can get one for just $19.99.