It seems that B&H wants to clear out older MacBook Pro inventory as they are offering a huge selection of devices and a wide range of discounts. You can get up to $600 off in selected laptops, but maybe the best choice is the 13,3-inch variant with a 2.8 Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which can be yours for $2,099. You can also browse through the other options to see if there’s something great for you.

Buy 13.2-inch MacBook Pro
View MacBook Pro sale

Next up is the Toshiba 42-inch Smart 4K UHD TV with Dolby Vision and DTS Studio Sound in its Fire TV Edition. This limited version is a great option if you’re looking for a new smart TV, and it’s even better when you can get it for just under $250 after an $80 discount.

Buy Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K TV

If you are looking for a new smartwatch, you can get the Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR stainless steel smartwatch with heart rate, GPS, NFC, and smartphone notifications. This device usually sells for $275, but right now, it has a $146 discount, meaning you car get one for just $129.

Buy Fossil Men Gen 4 Explorist HR

Last but not least, the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit is getting a $20 discount so that you can get one for just $19.99.

Buy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit

Amazfit Bip S
Amazfit Bip S with up to 40 days battery life launched in India for Rs 4,999
It will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, Amazfit site, and Myntra as well as offline stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Poorvika Mobiles.
iPAd Pro Magic keyboard
Canalys expects drops in iPad sales and PC shipments
It seems that the coronavirus will keep on affecting sales, as the latest report suggests that PC shipments and iPad sales will drop
Sony postpones PlayStation 5 event on June 4 due to ongoing unrest
Sony’s now-delayed event was supposed to last just over an hour and was expected to be a showcase of upcoming PlayStation 5 games.