You can currently get your hands on a new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle, which includes a new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, an Amazon Leather Cover, and a wireless charging dock for $240 after a $20 discount. This option features an ad-free eBook reader with 32GB storage that can be purchased for less when you have an eligible device to trade-in, as it may get you up to 20 percent extra savings.

The regular ad-supported Kindle is getting a better discount, as it sees a 44 percent savings, meaning that you can get yours for $50 and still manage to keep $40 in your pocket. The previous generation ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale. This model was released in 2018, and it can be yours for just $85 after a $75 discount that represents 47 percent savings. This model packs 32GB storage, and it comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited to get you started.

If you’re looking to get your kids a new eBook reader, you can also consider picking up the Kindle Kids that is receiving a 45 percent discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $60 after a $50 discount. Still, if you already have a tablet and you’re just looking to get great savings on Kindle’s Unlimited service, you can check out the latest 4-month deal that lets you enjoy this service for just $4.99. This service will then renew automatically, costing you $9.99 a month. Generally, four months of this Unlimited service would cost you $39.96, meaning that you will be able to score almost $35 savings.