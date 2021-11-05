You can currently get your hands on a new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle, which includes a new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, an Amazon Leather Cover, and a wireless charging dock for $240 after a $20 discount. This option features an ad-free eBook reader with 32GB storage that can be purchased for less when you have an eligible device to trade-in, as it may get you up to 20 percent extra savings.

The regular ad-supported Kindle is getting a better discount, as it sees a 44 percent savings, meaning that you can get yours for $50 and still manage to keep $40 in your pocket. The previous generation ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale. This model was released in 2018, and it can be yours for just $85 after a $75 discount that represents 47 percent savings. This model packs 32GB storage, and it comes with three free months of Kindle Unlimited to get you started.

    Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

    Kindle Paperwhite

    Kindle Kids

If you’re looking to get your kids a new eBook reader, you can also consider picking up the Kindle Kids that is receiving a 45 percent discount, meaning that you can purchase one for $60 after a $50 discount. Still, if you already have a tablet and you’re just looking to get great savings on Kindle’s Unlimited service, you can check out the latest 4-month deal that lets you enjoy this service for just $4.99. This service will then renew automatically, costing you $9.99 a month. Generally, four months of this Unlimited service would cost you $39.96, meaning that you will be able to score almost $35 savings.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Apple MacBook Pro
Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro, Samsung’s M7 Smart monitor and more are on sale
Today’s best deals come from Adorama, and Amazon.com, where you will find up to $100 savings on the latest MacBook Pro models and more
iPhone 13 Pro features ProMotion like iPad Pro
Get your new M1 iPad Pro, iPad Air and more devices on sale
Amazon’s latest tablet deals let you save on the latest M1 iPad Pro models, as well as some options from Samsung and Lenovo
PErson holding the iPhone 13 without a case
Best iPhone 13 cases: SUPCASE, Spigen, OtterBox and more
In this list, we gathered some of the best and most trustworthy brands we could find that offer great protection for your iPhone 13.