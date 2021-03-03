We continue bringing you some of the best deals available, and this time we focus on the latest iPad models. First, the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it available for $299 in its WiFi-only variant with 32GB of storage space. If you want more storage space, the 128GB version is $29 off, which means you can grab one for $400.

Now, if you’re interested in more power, the iPad Pro is also on sale. The 11-inch variant is getting a $50 discount, which means you can grab the WiFi-only version with 256GB storage space for $849 or double the storage for $1,049 with the same $50 savings. However, the best discounts can be found when you go for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can currently save $100 with your purchase of the WiFi-only version with 1TB storage, leaving it for grabs at just $1,399, or grab the 512GB option for $1,199.

Moving on to headphones, we find some of the best noise-canceling wireless headphones on the market on sale. The Bose 700 are now available for $299, which is $80 less than their regular $379 price tag. Now, you may feel like spending almost $300 on a pair of headphones may be a little too much, but if that’s the case, you can also consider the Bose SoundLink II that are now available for $179 after a $50 discount.

Yesterday we saw an amazing selection of MacBooks on sale, so we also decided to include some Logitech peripherals and other accessories on today’s deals selection. First, the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Combo is getting an $11.75 discount, meaning you can get yours for just $38.24, or get the Logitech M585 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse for just $25.

We also received several deals on monitors, but one more can’t hurt, as the 27-inch Samsung CF390 FHD display is getting a $143.70 discount, leaving it at $165, but this deal is only available today, and since we’re talking Samsung, you may also want to check out the latest Galaxy S21 deals we posted earlier today, or the Samsung 980 Pro PCIe NVMe Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD’s that are also on sale, leaving the 500GB option for $128 with $22 savings. Finally, the X Rocker gaming chair is getting a $113.64 discount, which means you can get one for $216.35.