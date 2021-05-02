We have been getting tons of deals on Apple MacBooks over the last couple of days. However, those aren’t the only laptops on sale, as we have found several gaming laptops on sale. First up, we have the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M getting a $360 discount, which means you can get yours for $1,640. This will get you a thin and portable gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch display FHD IPS display with 240Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB of storage space, and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU for intense gamins sessions.

If that seems excessive, you can consider the Dell Gaming G3 15 3500 that sells for $1,019 after receiving an $80.99 discount. This laptop comes with a 15-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. However, you can also get this laptop for $780 if you can live with an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM, and you still get to save $150.

However, the most affordable option comes as the Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop, which features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 for $749 with $220.99 savings.

    ASUS ROG Zephyrus M

    Dell Gaming G3 15 3500

    Lenovo Ideapad L340 Gaming Laptop

You can choose to game on the go with your new laptop, but if you’re going to set it up on your workspace, you should also consider getting a new MSI Non-Glare QHD Ultra-Wide 34-inch Gaming Monitor that’s currently getting a $118 discount, meaning you can grab one for $650. Or you can get the 32-inch FHD MSI curved gaming monitor for $340. It’s not as flashy, but it will still get the job done, and it also comes with $90 savings.

The next option comes from LG, as its 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor is selling for $297 after a $103 discount. Dell’s 25-inch QHD IPS monitor is also on sale, and you can get one for just $290, which makes it the most affordable option on today’s list after receiving an $86.50 discount.

    MSI 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

    LG 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor

    Dell U2520DR 25-Inch Monitor




