We start today’s deals with the 27-inch Apple iMac Pro that’s currently selling for $4,599 after a $400 discount. This powerful computer usually sells for $4,999, and it includes an 8-core Xeon processor, 32FV RAM that can be expanded to 64GB or 128GB and 1TB of storage space.

Next up is the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which lets you save $300 from its original price tag. In other words, you can get a 2.6GH Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB in storage for $2,099

If you believe that you don’t need that much power, you can also go for the latest 13.3-inch MacBook Air that’s selling for $1,199 after a $100 discount. You get 8GB RAM, 512GB in storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor.

You may also want a new gaming monitor, and if that’s the case, BenQ’s got you covered. You can get the 21:9 BenQ Ultrawide Curved QHD 34-inch monitor. It usually sells for $89, but right now, you can get it for $600 after a $299 discount.

If you’re a gamer on the go, the Razer Junglecat dual-sided mobile game controller for Android is also getting a discount today. You can get one for $85 after a $15 discount. This controller is compatible with the Razer Phone 2, the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10+, and more.

More Apple deals include the latest Apple iPod Touch with 32GB in storage. You can get one for $179 after a $20 discount, and you can choose between several color options, but make sure you still get the discount, since not every color variant is eligible.

Finally, the Apple Watch Series 3 is also getting a $20 discount, meaning you can get one for $179.