We start today’s deals with the 27-inch Apple iMac Pro that’s currently selling for $4,599 after a $400 discount. This powerful computer usually sells for $4,999, and it includes an 8-core Xeon processor, 32FV RAM that can be expanded to 64GB or 128GB and 1TB of storage space.

Buy 27-inch iMac Pro

Next up is the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which lets you save $300 from its original price tag. In other words, you can get a 2.6GH Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB in storage for $2,099

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro

If you believe that you don’t need that much power, you can also go for the latest 13.3-inch MacBook Air that’s selling for $1,199 after a $100 discount. You get 8GB RAM, 512GB in storage, and an Intel Core i5 processor.

Buy 13.3-inch MacBook Air

You may also want a new gaming monitor, and if that’s the case, BenQ’s got you covered. You can get the 21:9 BenQ Ultrawide Curved QHD 34-inch monitor. It usually sells for $89, but right now, you can get it for $600 after a $299 discount.

Buy BenQ Ultrawide Curved QHD monitor

If you’re a gamer on the go, the Razer Junglecat dual-sided mobile game controller for Android is also getting a discount today. You can get one for $85 after a $15 discount. This controller is compatible with the Razer Phone 2, the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S10+, and more.

Buy Razer Junglecat

More Apple deals include the latest Apple iPod Touch with 32GB in storage. You can get one for $179 after a $20 discount, and you can choose between several color options, but make sure you still get the discount, since not every color variant is eligible.

Buy iPod Touch

Finally, the Apple Watch Series 3 is also getting a $20 discount, meaning you can get one for $179.

Buy Apple Watch Series 3

You May Also Like
Realme 6 Realme 6 Pro
Realme 6 update brings new charging animation and Ultra Steady feature in camera
The phone is also receiving the April Android security patch.
Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s renders, specs and price leaked
It could be launched soon.
iQOO Z1
Here’s how the iQOO Z1 looks like, pricing leaked as well
It will come in at least two color variants.