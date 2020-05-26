We start today’s deals with the current iPad Pro sale over at B&H Photo Video. You can find the 11-inch iPad Pro models from 2018 starting from $799 in the Wi-Fi only version with 256GB in storage. You can also save up to $250, but that depends on the model you choose.

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro

If you’re looking for great sound, the Sony Z9F 3.1-inch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and wireless subwoofer home theater surround system for TV is available for $698 after a $201.99 discount. You can also get a pair of wireless rear speakers for a total of $996, but this bundled price doesn’t give you a discount.

Buy Sony Z9F soundbar

Acer’s 49-inch curved LCD gaming monitor is getting a $200 discount, meaning you can get one for $700. You get a 120Hz FreeSync LCD display with a3840 x 1080 resolution, a 32:9 aspect ratio, and support for up to 16.7 million colors.

Buy Acer EI491CR Pbmiiipx

Amazon is also offering the Moto Z4 with the Moto 360 camera moto mod included. This device is a factory unlocked version that comes with 128GB in storage and a $100 discount, which means you would only have to pay $400 for yours.

Buy Moto Z4

Last but not least, you can get the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable External SSD for just $81.77 after an $88.22 discount. That’s more than fifty percent off its regular price, and you can get this portable device to keep your files safe.

Buy SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable External SSD

