The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones were released in August 2022, meaning they have less than a year in the market. They arrived with a $350 price tag, but today’s offers will let you pick up a pair for just $274, which means you get to score $76 savings.

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones arrive with an eye-catching and lightweight folding design, adaptive noise cancelation, crystal clear calls, and 60 hours of battery life of premium music quality thanks to the headphone’s audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive technology.

However, you can also choose the more affordable Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds, as these amazing earbuds arrive with a 24 percent discount, leaving them up for grabs at $190, which means you can get a $59 discount on its Black color variant. These headphones also feature active noise cancelation, but you also get multipoint connectivity, an IPX4 rating, Qi charging, and up to 28 hours of battery life.

If you’re looking for other options, you can also check out the latest offers on the Bose Sport Earbuds, which are available in any of its three color options for $129, thanks to a $20 discount. And if you like the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, you can get a renewed pair for $299 after an $80 discount, and since we already included renewed products in this selection, we must also include the Pixel Buds Pro, which are also receiving an $80 discount, meaning you can grab a pair of Geek Squad Certified Refurbished headphones for $120.