We start today’s best Black Friday savings with Sennheiser and some crazy savings, where you will find great products like the latest Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones, which now go for $260. These outstanding wireless headphones normally sell for $380, but this new 32 percent discount will let you pick up a pair and score $120 in instant savings, which is perfect for a smaller pair of earbuds or a new gaming headset.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless $260 $380 Save $120 The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones arrive with adaptive noise cancelation, fantastic call quality, insane battery life that will deliver up to 60 hours of non-stop music playback, audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive to deliver an outstanding sound experience. $260 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones arrive with a very attractive design and a long-lasting battery life that will keep you listening to your favorite music for up to 60 hours without the need to charge, and when you do need to connect it to your charger, you will also enjoy the benefits of fast charging. Sound quality is also top-notch thanks to the headphone’s audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive features, and to make things even more interesting, you get to personalize your sound with Sennheiser’s Smart Control App, which will let you adjust the sound to your listening preferences. You can use these tools to switch through different sound modes or play around with the equalized to find the best presets for your type of music.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable pair of headphones. In that case, you should check out the company’s HD 450BT, now selling for $90, thanks to a 22 percent Black Friday discount. You get active noise canceling and up to 30 hours of battery life, fast charging, and more. But if you want to score the best savings around, you will need to get your hands on the amazing Sennheiser HD 650 – Audiophile Headphones, not selling for $287. This product normally sells for $500, which is why this 43 percent discount is so great, as you will enjoy all the power of these hi-res open-back dynamic headphones for a very affordable price.

If you’re willing to spend more, you can also consider picking up the HD 660S2, which also comes with a wired connection, a 33 percent discount, and outstanding sound for $400, which translates to $200 in instant savings.