The latest Sennheiser PXC 550-II headphones with ANC are up for grabs at a discount of 43%. These usually sell for $350. On the occasion of Cyber Monday, they are selling for just $200, making them one of the best purchases in the segment. The Sennheiser PXC 550-II feature amazing sound quality, and an excellent battery life alongside providing ANC support. If you’ve been looking for a pair of headphones with awesome battery life, superb sound quality and ANC, and a gorgeous design under $200, this is your chance!

It feels a bit odd writing this in the middle of a pandemic-struck world, but the Sennheiser PXC 550-II are built for the frequent travelers out there. It provides a foldable design for easy storage. You can listen to music, take calls, interact with AI assistants, or simply journey in tranquillity without distractions. Plus, the Adaptive Noise Cancellation automatically adjusts to your surroundings to suppress unwanted background noise, for your ever-changing environments.

These headphones are compatible with virtual assistants such as Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri. With the triple microphone array offering unrivalled speech clarity when giving voice commands. Moreover, these feature an excellent 30-hour battery life. Hence, they are likely to last your entire journey without the need to recharge. And with the advanced ergonomic design and rotating earcups, the PXC 550-II is effortlessly portable with a perfect fit for your ear.

There is a Smart Pause feature that reacts to your movement with seamless and practical automatic switch-off. The headset automatically turns on and connects via Bluetooth as it’s unfolded so you can listen exactly where you left off.

As mentioned above, these $350 headphones are selling at a discount of 43%. These are one of the best in the sub-$200 segment right now. You can purchase the Sennheiser PXC 550-II headphones for $200 via Amazon.