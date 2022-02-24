Sennheiser PXC 550-II, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and more are on sale

You can currently score incredible savings on some of the best wireless headphones available in the market. We recently spotted the Sennheiser PXC 550-II that are currently receiving a 36 percent discount that translates to $125.95 savings. In other words, you can pick up a pair of these amazing wireless headphones for just $224. The Sennheiser PXC 550-II features adaptive noise cancellation, up to 30 hours of battery live, one-touch voice assistant, and other amazing features.

You can also consider the Sennheiser HD 350BT wireless headphones that are more affordable, as you can pick up a pair for $90 after scoring a $30 discount that represents 25 percent savings on both its Black and White color options. They will also deliver amazing sound and up to 30 hours of battery life. And you can also check out the Sennheiser Momentum 3 that go for $240 after scoring a massive 40 percent discount that brings them down from $400 to a more compelling price tag on the black color option. You can also go for the white color option, but you will find yourself paying $10 more.

The Beats Solo3 are another option to consider if you want a new pair of on-ear headphones, as they sell for $130 after a $70 discount. They feature up to 40 hours of listening time, Apple’s W1 Headphone Chip, and more. Still, if you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can also check out the Beats Studio3 that sell for $200 after receiving a $150 discount.

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Sennheiser Momentum 3 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are also on sale, and they are an amazing option for those who want smaller in-ear headphones. They are currently receiving a 27 percent discount that leaves them up for grabs at $110. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are also on sale, and you can pick up a pair for $141 after a 30 percent discount.