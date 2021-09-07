We keep on getting some great deals from Amazon, where the SENNHEISER PXC 550-II see a massive 54 percent discount, meaning that you can grab a pair for just $162.15, which means that you will save $187.80 if you decide to grab a pair of these headphones. Now, they’re not our favorite pick in the market since they aren’t as loud as we’d wish, but other than that, they’re still a compelling deal. They feature adaptive noise canceling, a 30-hour battery, and touchpad control to play, stop, pause or skip your music on the go.

Now, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $131.21 after a $68.74 discount. These wireless headphones will provide up to 40-hours of battery life, they also feature the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity, and Fast Fuel, which will deliver 3 hours of playback after a five-minute charge when the battery is low. The Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are also on sale, and you can opt for these in case you like to hear your favorite tunes while working out.

Now, we have also found some interesting options for anyone looking to buy a new gaming headset, starting with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset that’s currently getting an 11 percent discount, leaving them up for grabs at $161. This gaming headset features Spatial Surround Sound, 50mm drivers, a detachable microphone, and it will work perfectly with your PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

The Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset is also on sale. It is currently selling for $160 after getting a 20 percent discount that represents $40 savings for those interested. And if you’re OK with renewed products, you can get the same headset for $80, which means 50 percent savings.

And say that you want to give more life to your office, game room or workspace. Then, you can pick up a Philips Hue 548487 A19 Smart Light Bulb for $38.25 when you add the 15 percent discount coupon that’s available on the product’s landing page. This smart lightbulb usually sells for $50, which means that you would be getting more than $11 savings upon purchase. And if you want your TV to stand out, you can also go for the Govee Immersion TV LED Backlights with Camera, that’s currently available for $68 with 15 percent savings. However, if you enter promo code GOVEE6199M at checkout, you will see that you can get it for just $58, meaning $22 savings for you.