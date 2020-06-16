Sennheiser has launched the Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones in India. They are being made available in only black variant as of now. However, the white color variant is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The product is priced at Rs 24,990, which is similar to the pricing of its predecessor at launch. The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earphones feature aptX Bluetooth codec for improved wireless audio transmission and active noise cancellation. The company claims that it has improved the battery life on the new product.

The device promises seven hours of battery life per charge, with the case offering an additional three charges for a total of 28 hours of battery life per charge cycle. The earphones pack 7mm drivers, and the listening experience can be tweaked and customized using the Sennheiser Smart Control app, available for iOS and Android.